Risk Calculator Standard MT5 by PhipsProduktion

Fast, Efficient and Precise.

With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks. 

Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, its also a must for new market participants.

The program is suitable for all Account Currencys and common MetaTrader markets. (except bonds of all kinds)


To the Deluxe Edition: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81428?source=Site+Profile


Application:

1. Check inputs

2. Double click on the price level where you want your stop loss to be

3. Watch the Check-line

4. Arrow-key down -> The check line is reset.

   Arrow-key up -> The order is calculated and set according to the risk specified.

5. Let profits run.


Hot Keys:

Arrow key up: confirm and set order

Arrow key down: Reset Check-line

Arrow key right: switch risk area on/off

F7 key: open Inputs

Hashtag key # : Exit program


Attention:

Befor you start the Calculator, make sure that Algo Trading is allowed!

If something is wrong, the program communicates with you at the top of the chart what to do.


Inputs:

Risk calculation

+Calculation: Type of risk calculation

- amount of money: risk according to specified fixed amount of money

- Percentage: risk as a percentage of the account balance

+amount: fixed amount of money that is risked

+Percentage: Percentage that is risked

+precision: Accuracy of the calculation, more important for smaller accounts (e.g. the calculation shows that 0.017 lots should be traded)

     - cut: the risk may be smaller than specified (0.01 lots are traded in the example)

     - round: the risk may be higher than specified (0.02 lots are traded in the example)

+CheckLine: Color of the Check-line

TradeOptions

+OneTrade: If activated, only one position per market/symbol can be set

+OverRisk: If activated, positions whose stop-loss exceeds their specified risk can still be opened.

 In this case, the smallest possible trading volume is traded.

+RiskArea: Shows the area where the stop loss can be set according to your risk. Outside this range you exceed the specified risk.

(Right arrow key to toggle on/off)

+RiskAreaColor: Color of the risk area

+RiskAreaStyle: Risk area style

Orders

+OrderComment: Comment for the Order

+MagicNumber: MagicNumber for the Order

+OrderDeviation:  Deviation for the Order-Opening (Slippage)



Interested?

Look for the Deluxe Edition, with additional functions such as Precalculation, Margin Check, Take Profit and many other extras.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81428?source=Site+Profile


If you have any questions, ideas or requests, please feel free to contact me. I am looking forward to your feedback.


Have fun and good trades,

Philipp Wilhelm, PhipsProduction.

Recommended products
Smart Risk Manager
Abderrahmane Benali
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Risk Manager – Master Your Trades with Precision and Confidence Take complete control of your manual trading with Smart Risk Manager , a professional all-in-one trade and risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 . Designed for traders who value speed, precision, and capital protection, it simplifies every step of trade execution while ensuring your risk remains under control. Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Indices, or Cryptocurrencies , Smart Risk Manager helps you execute trades w
EasyTradePad for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilities
EasyTradePad – Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 EasyTradePad is a tool for manual and semi-automated trading. The panel allows quick management of orders and positions, as well as risk management calculations in one click. [ DEMO and Instruction ] Panel Features: Open and close trades with predefined risk (% or deposit currency) Set SL and TP in points, percentages, or monetary values Calculate risk-to-reward ratio automatically Move stop loss to breakeven Partial position closing Trailing stop
Risck Manger
Bilel Hallaci
Utilities
THIS RISK MANAGER WILL HELP YOU IN YOUR DAILLY TRADING, BY CALCULATING THE RISK AND THE LOTS, AND SET STOPLOSS, AND TAKE PROFIT, AND CAN CLOSE TRADES FOR YOU. RISK PERCENTAGE CASHRISK LOTS STOPLOSS TAKE PROFIT SELL AND BUY BUTTONS LOSE IN PROFIT BUTTON WICH WILL CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT SET BY THE USER CLOSE ON PROFIT BUTTON WICH WILL CLOSE ALL TRADES WHEN THE EQUALITY IS IN PROFIT SET BY THE USER AS WELL CLOSE TRADES BUTTON
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
JMM Trade Panel MT5
Sarah Joyce Walker
Utilities
JMM Trade Panel MT5 JMM Trade Panel MT5 is a practical chart- based trading utility for MetaTrader 5. Execute Buy and Sell orders directly from the chart, adjust the displayed lot size quickly, monitor basket performance, and manage trades using configurable Magic Number and symbol- management rules. Full   User   Manual: DOWNLOAD Key Features On- chart Buy, Sell, and Close All buttons. Close all trades managed by the EA with one click. Optional management of all open trades regardless of Magi
The Prop Firm Equity Guardian
Adeolu Kayode Gbadebo
Utilities
Protect your funded accounts and personal capital with military-grade precision. This utility continuously monitors your floating equity against your daily starting balance. The moment your custom drawdown threshold is breached, it instantly liquidates all open positions, deletes pending orders, and completely unloads from the chart. Stop revenge trading and never fail a prop firm evaluation due to a margin breach again.
FREE
Mattrix Position Monitor
MATTRIX 8x
Utilities
MATTRIX Position Monitor An 8x8 currency matrix dashboard that gives you a live overview of all  your open positions across the 28 Forex majors in one compact panel.  Designed for traders who manage multiple currency exposures and want  to see direction, hedging, profit, and risk at a glance. WHAT YOU SEE: The 8x8 matrix is organized by the Big8 currency hierarchy: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY. - Lower triangle (28 cells): one cell per Forex major pair   Cell color = direction:    
Lot calculator tool MT5
Ernestas Kvedaras
3.67 (3)
Utilities
More stable MetaTrader 4 version is available here:  Lot Calculator Tool . This tool helps you to automatically calculate and manage risk, conveniently place orders visually, schedule orders, trail stops, move them to break-even and more. Features Place market or pending orders using draggable lines Schedule orders Calculate and limit risk using various methods See current spread See time till next candle Set custom order comments Trail stops Move stops to break-even See order profit/loss in p
Grid Trading MT5
Waseem Raza
Utilities
Grid Trading EA is a semi-automated one-click trading EA for both Normal Trading and Grid/Martingale Trading . Normal Trading Simply click Buy or Sell directly from the chart. The EA will automatically manage trades by: Setting Stop Loss and Take Profit Managing Trailing Stop Grid / Martingale Trading (For Hedging Account Type Only) When Grid Trading mode is enabled, the EA will automatically open additional grid orders at specified distances while increasing the lot size based on your settings.
Nebula Trading Manager
Sina Mohammadamin Shahriari Moghadam
Utilities
This expert advisor named   TradeManager   provides a manual trading management panel in MetaTrader 5 that allows precise control over open positions. It is designed for traders who want dynamic management of Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break Even (BE), and Partial Close functionality. Key Features: Dynamic Trade Management : Manually set or drag-and-drop SL, TP, and BE levels. Supports partial closing at different profit levels (1:1, 1:1.5, 1:2). Automated Drawing : Automatically draw
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant
Sergei Sashin
Utilities
HedgeSafe Trade Assistant A risk-first manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. HedgeSafe helps you prepare, validate and manage a trade directly on the chart before you press BUY or SELL. HedgeSafe is not a signal service, market predictor, AI bot or automatic strategy. It does not choose trade direction and does not promise profit. You remain in control of every trading decision. Main capabilities Lot calculation from a percentage of account balance or a fixed amount in account currency. Stop Lo
ZenTrade Manager MT5
Ian Paolo Lumba Castro
Utilities
ZenTrade Manager MT5 Stop Computing. Start Trading. Are you tired of missing perfect entries because you were busy calculating pip distances, lot sizes, or monetary risk? Do you overthink your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, only to watch the market reverse while you're adjusting lines? ZenTrade Manager MT5 removes the mental load of order management, allowing you to focus 100% on what matters: Reading the Market. You handle the high-level analysis and decide when to enter; ZenTrade handles t
Risk Management Buttons
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
This is a common, simple and easy to use but effective tool to manage trading risks for all traders. It also help trader places stop loss and take profit levels at the same time the order is filled. How to set the expert advisor's parameters to support your trading style? Lots size. Fixed lots size - For traders who prefered to trade with fixed lots size, they can input the lots size in 'User lots' menu in the expert advisor's properties. The input value should be from the 'Minimum Volume' to th
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Utilities
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring  all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management D
SabinoOracle Risk Manager
Sabino Gervasio
Utilities
Professional risk management utility. Auto lot-size calculator + live risk panel. Works alongside any other EA — does not open trades independently. - **Auto lot size**: calculated from % risk per trade + SL distance in pips + balance - **Live dashboard**: Balance | Equity | Drawdown % | Suggested Lot | R:R ratio - **Daily drawdown alert**: notification when daily DD exceeds threshold - **Auto-close option**: closes all positions on daily DD breach (configurable) - Zero trade opening — purely a
SLTPSetter
Raphael Djangmah Osro Agbo
Utilities
SLTPSetter - StopLoss Take Profit Setter HOW DOES IT WORK? Risk and account management is a very critical aspect of trading. Before entering a position, you must be fully aware how much you will be willing to loss both in percentage and value. This is where SLTPSetter gets you covered.  All you need to do is attach the indicator on the chart and PRESS BUY OR SELL automatically, all parameters needed for placing the trades will be provided at the top left corner of the screen. Feel free to adjust
Position Size Calculator Risk Management Tool
Marco Savia
Experts
Position Size Calculator FREE Universal Risk Management Tool for MetaTrader 5 Position Size Calculator FREE is a simple and reliable risk management tool designed to help traders calculate the correct lot size based on account balance, risk percentage, and stop loss distance. This tool does not open trades and does not interfere with trading logic . It simply calculates the optimal position size and displays the information directly on the chart in real time. The EA is compatible with Forex, Ind
Forex Trade Manger Pro MT5
Otmane Achandir
Utilities
Forex Trade Manager Pro MT5 Trade Manager MT5 is a comprehensive trade management utility for MetaTrader 5 that gives you complete control over every aspect of your position from the moment you plan a trade to the moment you close it. It is built for traders who take risk seriously, from the beginner building discipline to the professional scalper who needs instant execution across multiple positions. The tool attaches to any chart and presents a clean, compact panel. You mark your intended entr
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicators
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Position Control
Adam Zolei
Utilities
The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
Manual Trading Assistant Pro
Hironori Akahane
Utilities
Manual Trading Assistant Pro 【The Ultimate "Survival Tool" for Manual Traders】 Do you ever struggle with TP/SL calculations during fast-moving markets? This utility is designed for manual traders who want to focus 100% on "Entry (Offense)" and let the machine handle the "Exit (Defense)." 【Key Features】 Built-in Settings Diagnostic Never worry about wrong settings again. The [Pips Check] button automatically verifies if your multiplier settings match your broker's digit format (JPY pairs, Sta
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel
Florian Ahollinger
Utilities
Automatic Trade Calculation Panel   One-Klick-Trading Automatic calculation of Lot sice Atuomatic calulation of Stop-Loss and TakeProfit Up to 3 partial closings Trailingstop (Stop-Loss moves automatically)   The lot size is calculated by the previously determined risk (e.g. 1.0% of the account size) and the distance of the Stop Loss from the entry point. The distance from the Stop Loss to the entry point results from the ATR indicator multiplied by a freely selectable factor. The Stop Loss and
FXPosition Size Calculator
Meshack M Masinda
Utilities
Risk Properly with FXPosition Size Calculator which calculated the optimal Lot sSize based on your desired Risk Percentage and Stop-Loss, ensuring precise Risk Management. Enter your account balance, risk percentage, and Stop-Loss(either in points or price levels), and the calculator instantly determines the required lot size so that you don't risk too much. Protect your capital and trade with confidence with Accurate Position Sizing and Simplicity.
Manual Trade Risk Manager
Kevin Johannes Witt
Utilities
Manual Trade Risk Manager is a complete on-chart trade manager for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades and makes no market prediction - it is a money- and risk-management layer for manual trades or trades opened by another EA. Clickable panel (manual): show the correct lot size for a chosen risk percent, set breakeven now, close 50% or close the whole position with one click. Automatic engine (every tick): breakeven after your trigger, staged partial close at up to three profit levels, trailin
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (670)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (146)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (5)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (52)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
More from author
Risk Calculator Standard MT4 by PhipsProduktion
Philipp Wilhelm
Utilities
Fast, Efficient and Precise. With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks.  Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, its also a must for new market participants. The program is suitable for all Account Currencys and common MetaTrader markets. (except bonds of all kinds) To the Deluxe Edition:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82955?source=Site+Profile Calculator for
Risk Calculator Deluxe MT4 by PhipsProduktion
Philipp Wilhelm
Utilities
Fast, Efficient, Precise, simply DELUXE. With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks. Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, but also a must for new market participants. The program is suitable for all MetaTrader account currencies and common markets. (except bonds of all kinds) Calculator for MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81428?source=Site+Profile Man
Risk Calculator Deluxe MT5 by PhipsProduktion
Philipp Wilhelm
Utilities
Fast, Efficient, Precise, simply DELUXE. With the Calculator from PhipsProduction you have your risk under control with just a few clicks. Thanks to the easy handling and the visual risk area, the calculator is not only perfect for experienced traders, but also a must for new market participants. The program is suitable for all MetaTrader account currencies and common markets. (except bonds of all kinds) Many new functions await you with the Deluxe Calculator. -Thanks to the new pre-calculatio
Filter:
Kevko
25
Kevko 2022.05.16 21:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review