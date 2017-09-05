Bar Counter and Level Searcher

Сounter mode (enabled by default). In the Сounter mode, draw a trend line on the chart and the utility will specify its length in bars as well as the number of bars the line crosses. When moving a trend line, the utility re-calculates the number of bars the line crosses. If the Сounter mode is enabled, the utility processes all new trend lines.

Searcher mode. In this mode, the utility searches for the horizontal levels where the largest number of bars in the specified range is found. To set the search range, click on the chart where the range starts and click again where it ends. After that, the utility finds and plots the horizontal levels where the largest number of bars in the specified range is found. To enable the Searcher mode, click "Level searcher".

There are three Searcher mode options: High, Low and High/Low. To select the necessary one, click "Level searcher". In case of High, the utility looks for the highest level that crosses the largest number of bars. In case of Low, the utility looks for the lowest level, while in High/Low, the utility searches and displays both levels.