Multicurrency Scalper
- Experts
-
Corentin PetitgirardTrader for 7 years.
Developer for 3 years.
Development of trading robots by 'block' open to the community : https://no-codesmql4.com
- Version: 1.0
Hello everyone,
Today I want to share with you a sclaping strategywho can works on many currency pair timeframe M1.
Multicurrency Scalper is not a spread sensitive scalper.
Multicurrency Scalper is an expert with a backtest around 67% of winrate.
Multicurrency Scalper is very easy to use.
Multicurrency Scalper do not use any dangerous strategy.
Multicurrency Scalper can work on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD, EURCHF and many others.
This expert is free because results are variable and not as I would like to.
To see my other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco129/seller
Settings :
- Alerts :can be true or false.
If it's trueyou will be alerted if :
- an order has been opened, which direction and how many lot.
- an orderder has been closed.
- the spread is too high.
if it's false, you are not going to be alerted.
- MaxSpread :the maximal spreadthat you allow to take an order.
Brokers with low spread are always recommended.
- Autolotsize : can be trueor false.
If it's truethe expert will trade with a percent of your balance that you can choose.If it's false, the expert will trade with the lot that you want.
- PercentOfBalanceOnRisk: can be between 1 and 100. Works only if autolotsize is true.
Exemple : autolotsize is trueand PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 20 and your balance is $1000. The expert will take an order about $200 of lots.
- Lot : can be between the minimum(genereally 0.01) and the maximumlot size amout of your broker.
It works only if autolotsize is false.
Very good robot. After some setup on XAUUSD M15, results are stable so far. Thanks developer.