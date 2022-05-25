Hello everyone,





Today I want to share with you a sclaping strategy who can works on many currency pair timeframe M1.





Multicurrency Scalper is not a spread sensitive scalper .

Multicurrency Scalper is an expert with a backtest around 67% of winrate .

Multicurrency Scalper is very easy to use .

Multicurrency Scalper do not use any dangerous strategy .

Multicurrency Scalper can work on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD, EURCHF and many others.





This expert is free because results are variable and not as I would like to.





To see my other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco129/seller





Settings :

Alerts : can be true or false.

If it's true you will be alerted if : an order has been opened, which direction and how many lot. an orderder has been closed. the spread is too high.

if it's false , you are not going to be alerted.



MaxSpread : the maximal spread that you allow to take an order.

Brokers with low spread are always recommended.



Autolotsize : can be true or false .

If it's true the expert will trade with a percent of your balance that you can choose. If it's false , the expert will trade with the lot that you want.



PercentOfBalanceOnRisk : can be between 1 and 100 . Works only if autolotsize is true .

Exemple : autolotsize is true and PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 20 and your balance is $1000. The expert will take an order about $200 of lots.



Lot : can be between the minimum (genereally 0.01) and the maximum lot size amout of your broker.

It works only if autolotsize is false .



