Multicurrency Scalper

4

Hello everyone,


Today I want to share with you a sclaping strategywho can works on many currency pair timeframe M1.


Multicurrency Scalper is not a spread sensitive scalper.

Multicurrency Scalper is an expert with a backtest around 67% of winrate.

Multicurrency Scalper is very easy to use.

Multicurrency Scalper do not use any dangerous strategy.

Multicurrency Scalper can work on XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDCAD, EURCHF and many others.


This expert is free because results are variable and not as I would like to.


To see my other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco129/seller


Settings :

  • Alerts :can be true or false.

If it's trueyou will be alerted if :

  1. an order has been opened, which direction and how many lot.
  2. an orderder has been closed.
  3. the spread is too high.

if it's false, you are not going to be alerted.


    • MaxSpread :the maximal spreadthat you allow to take an order.

    Brokers with low spread are always recommended.


    • Autolotsize : can be trueor false.

    If it's truethe expert will trade with a percent of your balance that you can choose.
    If it's false, the expert will trade with the lot that you want.

    • PercentOfBalanceOnRisk: can be between 1 and 100. Works only if autolotsize is true.

    Exemple : autolotsize is trueand PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 20 and your balance is $1000. The expert will take an order about $200 of lots.


    • Lot : can be between the minimum(genereally 0.01) and the maximumlot size amout of your broker. 

    It works only if autolotsize is false.


    Reviews 7
    Nezo Eliot
    1338
    Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:13 
     

    Very good robot. After some setup on XAUUSD M15, results are stable so far. Thanks developer.

    Yong Xiang Yang
    349
    Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:10 
     

    Very good！

    Christian Quintavalle
    624
    Christian Quintavalle 2025.06.12 17:51 
     

    sto provando XAU USD e vince molto spesso !! mi piace!!

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    MASTER ATTACK
    46
    MASTER ATTACK 2026.03.30 19:57 
     

    3 weeks on a real account. Heads or tails strategy. Pure luck, loses more than it wins. I don’t recommend it.

    Nezo Eliot
    1338
    Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:13 
     

    Very good robot. After some setup on XAUUSD M15, results are stable so far. Thanks developer.

    Yong Xiang Yang
    349
    Yong Xiang Yang 2025.11.22 11:10 
     

    Very good！

    patrickdrew
    3225
    patrickdrew 2025.08.22 06:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Christian Quintavalle
    624
    Christian Quintavalle 2025.06.12 17:51 
     

    sto provando XAU USD e vince molto spesso !! mi piace!!

    Natali Vandros
    600
    Natali Vandros 2023.05.19 11:47 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2022.10.19 23:58 
     

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