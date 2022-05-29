Chevre miel
- Experts
-
Corentin PetitgirardTrader for 7 years.
Developer for 3 years.
Development of trading robots by 'block' open to the community : https://no-codesmql4.com
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 29 May 2022
Hello everyone,
Today I want to share with you a strategy who is designed especially on EURUSD timeframe M1.
Chevre miel is not spread sensitive.
Chevre miel is very easy to use.
Chevre miel does not use any dangerous strategy.
The expert is free because it doesn't trade often.
Settings :
- Autolotsize : can be true or false.
if it's true the expert will trade with a percent of you balance that you can choose.
if it's false the expert will trade with the lot that you have chosen.
- PercentOfBalanceOnRisk : can be between 1 and 100. Works only if autolotsize is true.
Exemple : autolotsize is true and PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 20 and your balance is 1000$, the expert will take an order about 200$ of lots.
- lot : can be between the minimum (generally 0.01) and the maximum lot size amount of your broker. Lot function works only if autolotsize is false.