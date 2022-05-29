Hello everyone,





Today I want to share with you a strategy who is designed especially on EURUSD timeframe M1.





Chevre miel is not spread sensitive .

Chevre miel is very easy to use .

Chevre miel does not use any dangerous strategy .





The expert is free because it doesn't trade often.





Settings :

Autolotsize : can be true or false.

if it's true the expert will trade with a percent of you balance that you can choose. if it's false the expert will trade with the lot that you have chosen.





PercentOfBalanceOnRisk : can be between 1 and 100. Works only if autolotsize is true.

Exemple : autolotsize is true and PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 20 and your balance is 1000$, the expert will take an order about 200$ of lots.





lot : can be between the minimum (generally 0.01) and the maximum lot size amount of your broker. Lot function works only if autolotsize is false.



