Chevre miel

Hello everyone,


Today I want to share with you a  strategy who is designed especially on  EURUSD timeframe M1.


Chevre miel is  not spread sensitive.

Chevre miel is  very easy to use.

Chevre miel does  not use any dangerous strategy.


The expert is free because it doesn't trade often.


Settings : 

  •   Autolotsize : can be true or false.

if it's  true the expert will trade with a percent of you balance that you can choose.

if it's  false the expert will trade with the lot that you have chosen.


  • PercentOfBalanceOnRisk : can be between 1 and 100Works only if autolotsize is true.

Exemple : autolotsize is true and PercentOfBalanceOnRisk is 20 and your balance is 1000$, the expert will take an order about 200$ of lots.


  • lot : can be between the minimum (generally 0.01) and the maximum lot size amount of your broker. Lot function works only if autolotsize is false.


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