ScalpSpirit

5

Promotion: for the purchase of this product you will receive as a bonus an expert advisor who cannot lose money! (on a demo account, with proof of purchase of this product in pm)


Hello and welcome,



Here is my new expert advisor:

It works on 14 different pairs in M5.

All possible combinations have been tested with a spread of 40, 0.01 lot, a leverage of 1:30 and over several years.


Here are the results :

TOP PAIR SET1 SET2 Profit
1 GBPNZD 10 43 647
2 GBPCHF 10 20 415
3 GBPAUD 9 22 385
4 EURNZD 10 21 304
5 NZDCHF 14 31 282
6 CHFJPY 13 20 257
7 NZDJPY 12 17 250
8 AUDCHF 15 32 210
9 EURJPY 15 20 184
10 GBPJPY 13 19 167
11 CADCHF 12 15 147
12 AUDNZD 10 11 129
13 AUDJPY 14 19 126
14 EURCHF 12 16 125


About settings : 

lots: this is the number of batches you want to use.

autolotsize: if you want to activate the automation of the number of lots according to your capital. autolotsize: this is the percentage (based on leverage of 1:30) of your capital with which you wish to trade. This only works if autolotsize = true.

maxSpread: this is the maximum spread you allow for trades to be completed. SpreadPrinter: If you want the spread to be displayed in your terminal.

SET1: This is a parameter to modify for each peer in order to have a better result.

SET2: This is a parameter to modify for each peer in order to have a better result.


Good trades :)


Reviews 3
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:14 
 

Nice EA. Needed a bit of finetuning for XAUUSD M5, but now performance is consistent. Thanks

vickr1852
14
vickr1852 2025.07.07 15:00 
 

I have run back tests on your EA and it returns good positive results, can I run it on a demo account for further testing?

jburn1
174
jburn1 2025.05.15 16:53 
 

another great ea from author,great person,i wonder how it s free.... thanks sir

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5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Lee Samson
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Experts
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Corentin Petitgirard
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Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2026.01.15 02:14 
 

Nice EA. Needed a bit of finetuning for XAUUSD M5, but now performance is consistent. Thanks

vickr1852
14
vickr1852 2025.07.07 15:00 
 

I have run back tests on your EA and it returns good positive results, can I run it on a demo account for further testing?

jburn1
174
jburn1 2025.05.15 16:53 
 

another great ea from author,great person,i wonder how it s free.... thanks sir

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