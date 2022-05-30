Scalping GBPNZD

This versions is free because a dangerous strategy is used. 


If you want to see my full and best product (not dangerous), check it out : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82662


I'm sharing with you a scalping strategy who is designed especially on GBPNZD timeframe M5.

Scalping GBPNZD is a scalper who is not spread sensitive.

Scalping GBPNZD's backtest is around 70% of winrate.

Scalping GBPNZD is very easy to use.

Scalping GBPNZD is using a dangerous strategy.

Scalping GBPNZD is a little part of my complet product is "Multiversal", you should check it out!

Settings :

  • Alerts: can be true or false.

If it's true you will be alerted if :

- the chart is correct or not

- the timeframe is correct or not

- an order has been opened, which direction and how many lot

- an order has been closed

- the spread is too high

- an order has been closed for the weekend.

If it's false you are not going to be alerted.


  • Autolotsize : can be true or false.

if it's true the expert will trade with a percent of your balance that you can choose.

In this risky version, Autolotsize is false.


  • PercentOfBalanceOnRisk: can be bertween 1 and 100.

It's the percent of your balance that you want the expert to trade with. Works only if Autolotsize is true. 

In this riskly version, PercentOfBalanceOnRisk doesn't work because Autolotsize is false.


  • Lot : can be berween the minimum (generally 0.01 lot) and the maximum lot size of your broker.

It works only is autolotsize is false.

In this risky version it has to be used. 0.01 lot is recommended.


  • MaSpread : the maximal spread that you allow to take an order. Brokers with low spread are always recommended. 


  • Martingale : can be true or false. Default is false.

    • Martingale's option is false :
      • If your last trade was a loss, the next lot will be multiply by 2. 

    Exemple : An order buy is opening with 0.01 lot. It's a loss. The next order will open with 0.02 lot. If it's again a loss, the next order will open with 0.04, etc... Until there is a profitable trade. So the next order will be open with 0.01 lot.

      • Martingale's option is true :
        • The expert can open a second order, a third, etc with for each one a double lot size.
    Exemple : An order buy is opening with 0.01 lot. But the market is going down. A second order buy can be open with 0.02 lot, and a thierd with 0.04 etc.
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