Smart Ruler

4.83
This tool is designed to measure the distance between two points on a chart and much more.

List of measured values:
  •  Distance in points
  •  Profit (with and without spread)
  •  Time difference
  •  Percentage price change
  •  Slope angle
  •  Number of bars (various variations)
  •  Ratio of distance in points to the reference value
Features:
  •  Snap to OHLC prices
  •  Automatic color profile setting based on chart background color
  •  Various types of pointers to choose from
  •  Display of values ​​of selected points on the chart
  •  Various types of display of the measurement area
  •  Double-click and keyboard control
  •  Flexible font and color settings
  •  Invisible mode (when idle, the indicator does not display anything on the screen)
How to use:
  •  Switch the indicator to measurement mode. This can be done in three ways: press the button, double-click the left mouse button on the chart, or press the corresponding key.
  •  Set the first point by clicking the left mouse button in the desired location on the chart.
  •  Set the second point. The meter window will display the values ​​selected in the input parameters. You can display the measurement results in the "Experts" tab by pressing the corresponding key.
Watch the tutorial video to get started quickly.



Reviews 9
FXFund
442
FXFund 2021.06.20 11:32 
 

I recently bought this utility and I am very happy with it. The crosshair is much better than MT4’s standard one and it is a great measuring tool for pips and % change and many other things. The seller also added the “relative change” feature to the utility when I asked him if he would, which was very generous of him. I am very happy with this purchase.

CasiousD
869
CasiousD 2021.06.11 00:09 
 

Amazing, amazing, amazing tool!!! One of the most useful indicators I have ever used. The customization options is almost endless, and I am one who LOVES to customize. I asked for the developer to add an entirely new calculation that I was willing to pay for, but in no time he showed me how to create what I wanted directly from within the input settings already in the tool...absolutely awesome!! I don't know what else to say other than this indicator is worth soooo much more than it costs. Cannot thank you enough for this!!

django427
359
django427 2021.04.01 17:24 
 

Beautiful

I recently bought this utility and I am very happy with it. The crosshair is much better than MT4’s standard one and it is a great measuring tool for pips and % change and many other things. The seller also added the “relative change” feature to the utility when I asked him if he would, which was very generous of him. I am very happy with this purchase.

CasiousD 2021.06.11 00:09 
 

Amazing, amazing, amazing tool!!! One of the most useful indicators I have ever used. The customization options is almost endless, and I am one who LOVES to customize. I asked for the developer to add an entirely new calculation that I was willing to pay for, but in no time he showed me how to create what I wanted directly from within the input settings already in the tool...absolutely awesome!! I don't know what else to say other than this indicator is worth soooo much more than it costs. Cannot thank you enough for this!!

django427 2021.04.01 17:24 
 

Beautiful

lightswitchx 2020.08.11 01:01 
 

Great simple indicator and love the price.

Trader mql5 2019.04.05 05:25 
 

Good (3 stars) 1 extra star for price, once updated it will jump to $30. Grab it while you can.

leo Wong 2018.07.23 10:45 
 

Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2018.04.17 22:31 
 

долго откладывал его покупку. просто и необходимо.

Vidya-Trading 2017.07.16 23:33 
 

Иван Чемадура 2015.05.09 19:55 
 

