GGODForex Market InformationTW

為了讓新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一個交易平台賬戶信息面板，不收取任何費用。

首先，您必須在交易前了解平台。

各平台報價及商品規格與賬戶交易規則不同。

您可以調整面板的顏色和大小，如果您嘗試按下，面板可能會移動。 面板不會下單，放心加載EXPERTS

如果我升級了免費產品，您需要先將我的舊產品從市場上移除，然後重新啟動 MT4，然後再次下載以使用我升級的免費產品。





In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees.

First of all, you must understand the platform before trading.

The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform are not the same as the account trading rules.

You can adjust the color and size of the panel, and if you try to press, the panel may move. The panel will not place an order, load EXPERTS with confidence

If I upgrade a free product, you need to remove my old product from the market first, then restart MT4, and download it again to use my upgraded free product.



