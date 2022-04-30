GGODForex Market InformationTW

為了讓新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一個交易平台賬戶信息面板，不收取任何費用。

首先，您必須在交易前了解平台。

各平台報價及商品規格與賬戶交易規則不同。

您可以調整面板的顏色和大小，如果您嘗試按下，面板可能會移動。 面板不會下單，放心加載EXPERTS

如果我升級了免費產品，您需要先將我的舊產品從市場上移除，然後重新啟動 MT4，然後再次下載以使用我升級的免費產品。


In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees.

First of all, you must understand the platform before trading.

The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account trading rules.

You can adjust the color and size of the panel, and if you try to press, the panel may move. The panel will not place an order, load EXPERTS with confidence

If I upgrade a free product, you need to remove my old product from the market first, then restart MT4, and download it again to use my upgraded free product.




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4.82 (22)
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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There are three major foreign exchange markets in the world: New York (American session), London (European session), and Tokyo (Asian session). The best time to trade in the Forex market is when the main trading market overlaps. Typically, the most traders participate in these trading sessions, bringing greater liquidity and the variance between the currency pairs that investors trade will be smaller. , choose these time periods to trade, and it is easier to make money. I've developed an indicat
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