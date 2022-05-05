GGODMarketTime

There are three major foreign exchange markets in the world:

New York (American session), London (European session), and Tokyo (Asian session).

The best time to trade in the Forex market is when the main trading market overlaps. Typically, the most traders participate in these trading sessions, bringing greater liquidity and the variance between the currency pairs that investors trade will be smaller. , choose these time periods to trade, and it is easier to make money.

I've developed an indicator that can help you tell when markets are overlapping.

You may be able to discover some trading secrets through my indicators.



My indicators can be paired with indicators you think are profitable, making it easier for you to trade profitably.

Contact me if you have any questions,If you think my product is good, you can give me a positive review.





My indicator is very simple.

1.The default parameter is GMT+3.Time can be adjusted according to your platform.

2.A total of four time periods have been set (New York (US time), London (Europe time) and Tokyo (Asia time)).

The last one is a custom time period, which you can adjust according to your favorite time period.

3.You can freely adjust the time and name the time period.

4.If you look closely at this indicator, you will notice that there are straight lines that distinguish the start and end of the market,

this is done to help you observe price fault gaps.

5.I wish you can make money in the market, God bless you.















