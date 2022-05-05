GGODMarketTime

There are three major foreign exchange markets in the world:

New York (American session), London (European session), and Tokyo (Asian session).

The best time to trade in the Forex market is when the main trading market overlaps. Typically, the most traders participate in these trading sessions, bringing greater liquidity and the variance between the currency pairs that investors trade will be smaller. , choose these time periods to trade, and it is easier to make money.

I've developed an indicator that can help you tell when markets are overlapping.

You may be able to discover some trading secrets through my indicators.

My indicators can be paired with indicators you think are profitable, making it easier for you to trade profitably.

Contact me if you have any questions,If you think my product is good, you can give me a positive review.


My indicator is very simple.

1.The default parameter is GMT+3.Time can be adjusted according to your platform.

2.A total of four time periods have been set (New York (US time), London (Europe time) and Tokyo (Asia time)).

The last one is a custom time period, which you can adjust according to your favorite time period.

3.You can freely adjust the time and name the time period.

4.If you look closely at this indicator, you will notice that there are straight lines that distinguish the start and end of the market,

this is done to help you observe price fault gaps.

5.I wish you can make money in the market, God bless you.





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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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这是中文简体版本 为了让新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一个交易平台账户信息面板，不收取任何费用。 首先，您必须在交易前了解平台。 各平台报价及商品规格与账户交易规则不同。 您可以调整面板的颜色和大小，如果您尝试按下，面板可能会移动。 面板不会下单，放心加载EXPERTS 如果我升级了免费产品，您需要先将我的旧产品从市场上移除，然后重新启动 MT4，然后再次下载以使用我升级的免费产品。 In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees. First of all, you must understand the platform before trading. The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account tra
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GGODForex Market Information
Zhou Liang Ji
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In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees. First of all, you must understand the platform before trading. The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account trading rules. You can adjust the color and size of the panel, and if you try to press, the panel may move. The panel will not place an order, load EXPERTS with confidence If I upgrade a free produ
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GGODForex Market InformationTW
Zhou Liang Ji
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為了讓新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一個交易平台賬戶信息面板，不收取任何費用。 首先，您必須在交易前了解平台。 各平台報價及商品規格與賬戶交易規則不同。 您可以調整面板的顏色和大小，如果您嘗試按下，面板可能會移動。 面板不會下單，放心加載EXPERTS 如果我升級了免費產品，您需要先將我的舊產品從市場上移除，然後重新啟動 MT4，然後再次下載以使用我升級的免費產品。 In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees. First of all, you must understand the platform before trading. The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account trading
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