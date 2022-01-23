Easy Profit Tool

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Strategy:





MA - A moving average (MA) is a stock indicator that is commonly used in technical analysis. The reason for calculating the moving average of a stock is to help smooth out the price data over a specified period of time by creating a constantly updated average price.





BB - Bollinger Bands work as an oscillator measurer. It indicates whether the market has high or low volatility, as well as overbought or oversold conditions. The main idea behind the BB indicator is to highlight how prices are dispersed around an average value.





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