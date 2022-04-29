GGODForex Market Information

In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees.

First of all, you must understand the platform before trading.

The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account trading rules.

You can adjust the color and size of the panel, and if you try to press, the panel may move. The panel will not place an order, load EXPERTS with confidence

If I upgrade a free product, you need to remove my old product from the market first, then restart MT4, and download it again to use my upgraded free product.

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Zhou Liang Ji
Utilities
这是中文简体版本 为了让新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一个交易平台账户信息面板，不收取任何费用。 首先，您必须在交易前了解平台。 各平台报价及商品规格与账户交易规则不同。 您可以调整面板的颜色和大小，如果您尝试按下，面板可能会移动。 面板不会下单，放心加载EXPERTS 如果我升级了免费产品，您需要先将我的旧产品从市场上移除，然后重新启动 MT4，然后再次下载以使用我升级的免费产品。 In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees. First of all, you must understand the platform before trading. The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account tra
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GGODForex Market InformationTW
Zhou Liang Ji
Utilities
為了讓新手交易者更容易理解，我做了一個交易平台賬戶信息面板，不收取任何費用。 首先，您必須在交易前了解平台。 各平台報價及商品規格與賬戶交易規則不同。 您可以調整面板的顏色和大小，如果您嘗試按下，面板可能會移動。 面板不會下單，放心加載EXPERTS 如果我升級了免費產品，您需要先將我的舊產品從市場上移除，然後重新啟動 MT4，然後再次下載以使用我升級的免費產品。 In order to make it easier for novice traders to understand, I made a trading platform account information panel, which does not charge any fees. First of all, you must understand the platform before trading. The quotations and commodity specifications of each platform  are not the same as the account trading
FREE
GGODMarketTime
Zhou Liang Ji
Indicators
There are three major foreign exchange markets in the world: New York (American session), London (European session), and Tokyo (Asian session). The best time to trade in the Forex market is when the main trading market overlaps. Typically, the most traders participate in these trading sessions, bringing greater liquidity and the variance between the currency pairs that investors trade will be smaller. , choose these time periods to trade, and it is easier to make money. I've developed an indicat
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jokerboss
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jokerboss 2022.04.30 07:41 
 

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Zhou Liang Ji
545
Reply from developer Zhou Liang Ji 2022.04.30 18:56
I will continue to do my best!
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