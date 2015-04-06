Auto Swing Gold

The Auto Swing Gold Expert Advisor simplify the trading process for the swing traders, works at his best with GOLD/XAUUSD (30 Minute Timeframe). From 20th July 2020 to 31st December 2020 back test results, this EA gains 5000% in less than a year without using any high risk or dangerous strategies like increasing the lots after wining or losing a trade (Martingale, D'Alembert and etc..).

This is the best EA  you need to hold the best positions longer in BIG profit with the lowest risk as possible using his smart hedging system. 5000% returns in only 6 months is insane enough while other EA's need at least years to achieve that.


Only Few Copies Left at $99 (Auto Swing Gold)


Auto Swing Gold Features

    Low Risk High Returns.
    Smart hedging strategies.
    Automatically close the bad positions.
    Swing the winning positions.
    Works the same with other pairs too like GBPJPY.
    Get even better results with custom settings from your own backetest.

      Work at his best in the high volatile market, market crash and any other issue/news that cause high impact movements.


        Auto Swing Gold Settings 

          inp1_MinutePeriod = The period for a buy or sale position (DEFAULT: 30 change it to 300)
          inp2_Ro_MAPeriod  = The Moving Average period for buy positions on the price breakout
          inp2_Ro_MAMethod  = The Methods of Moving Average for buy
          inp3_Ro_MAPeriod  = The Moving Average period for sell  positions on the price breakout
          inp3_Ro_MAMethod  = The Methods of Moving Average for sell
          inp4_VolumeSize = The volume size for buy
          inp5_VolumeSize  = The volume size for sell
          inp8_tStopPips  = The trailing stop value in point or 0.1 pip (DEFAULT: 2000 points or 200 pips)
          inp8_tStepPips  = The trailing step value in point or 0.1 pip (DEFAULT: 100 points or 10 pips)



          Important! You Must Change These Inputs Value 

            inp1_MinutePeriod = The period for a buy or sale position (DEFAULT: 30, you need to change it to 300)
            inp9_CompareCount = The maximum number of trades (DEFAULT:1, you need to change it to 1000)
               



              Watch the video below for the live back testing results using the defaults setting or inputs on Gold/XAUUSD 30 Minute Time frame starting from 20th July 2020 to 31st December 2020.

              For another symbols or pairs you need to back test it with different trailing stop and trailing step values take a look at the screenshots below as an example for GBPJPY while the rest of the inputs are good as defaults, by the way you might even get much better results by testing them differently.


              Disclaimer- Profit are not guaranteed, the results are depends on the current market situation and the users trading skills or experience level

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              NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
              Bitcoin Scalp Pro
              Profalgo Limited
              5 (4)
              Experts
              NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
              Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
              Ken Rmah
              Experts
              Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
              Forex Diamond EA
              Lachezar Krastev
              5 (6)
              Experts
              BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
              Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
              Fan Yang
              Experts
              Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
              Wall Street Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              5 (1)
              Experts
              Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
              XG Gold Robot MT4
              MQL TOOLS SL
              4.29 (42)
              Experts
              The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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