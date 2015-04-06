The Auto Swing Gold Expert Advisor simplify the trading process for the swing traders, works at his best with GOLD/XAUUSD (30 Minute Timeframe). From 20th July 2020 to 31st December 2020 back test results, this EA gains 5000% in less than a year without using any high risk or dangerous strategies like increasing the lots after wining or losing a trade (Martingale, D'Alembert and etc..).

This is the best EA you need to hold the best positions longer in BIG profit with the lowest risk as possible using his smart hedging system. 5000% returns in only 6 months is insane enough while other EA's need at least years to achieve that.







Only Few Copies Left at $99 (Auto Swing Gold)







Auto Swing Gold Features



Low Risk High Returns.

Smart hedging strategies.

Automatically close the bad positions.

Swing the winning positions.

Works the same with other pairs too like GBPJPY.

Get even better results with custom settings from your own backetest.

Work at his best in the high volatile market, market crash and any other issue/news that cause high impact movements.







Auto Swing Gold Settings

inp1_MinutePeriod = The period for a buy or sale position (DEFAULT: 30 change it to 300)

inp2_Ro_MAPeriod = The Moving Average period for buy positions on the price breakout

inp2_Ro_MAMethod = The Methods of Moving Average for buy

inp3_Ro_MAPeriod = The Moving Average period for sell positions on the price breakout

inp3_Ro_MAMethod = The Methods of Moving Average for sell

inp4_VolumeSize = The volume size for buy

inp5_VolumeSize = The volume size for sell

inp8_tStopPips = The trailing stop value in point or 0.1 pip (DEFAULT: 2000 points or 200 pips)

inp8_tStepPips = The trailing step value in point or 0.1 pip (DEFAULT: 100 points or 10 pips)











Important! You Must Change These Inputs Value

inp1_MinutePeriod = The period for a buy or sale position (DEFAULT: 30, you need to change it to 300)

inp9_CompareCount = The maximum number of trades (DEFAULT:1, you need to change it to 1000)









Watch the video below for the live back testing results using the defaults setting or inputs on Gold/XAUUSD 30 Minute Time frame starting from 20th July 2020 to 31st December 2020.

For another symbols or pairs you need to back test it with different trailing stop and trailing step values take a look at the screenshots below as an example for GBPJPY while the rest of the inputs are good as defaults, by the way you might even get much better results by testing them differently.





Disclaimer- Profit are not guaranteed, the results are depends on the current market situation and the users trading skills or experience level