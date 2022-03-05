Auto ATR sl tp



Auto set stop loss and take profit and trailing on any open position on chart ,

Wen you open positions manually it will manage the trade and set the stop loss/take profit and trailing stop 

based on Average true range calculation with risk reward factor default 1:3 .

also you can use normal stop loss take profit and trailing .

Inputs

  •  Stop Loss (in pips)
  • Take Profit (in pips)
  • Trailing Stop (in pips)
  • Trailing Step (in pips)
  •  Use ATR          = true
  •  ATR period
  •  Risk  
  •  Reward   


    • chart output for

    • ATR value
    • Stop Loss 
    • Take Profit 
    • Trailing Stop

    this export will not open trades and need optimization for ATR 

        

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