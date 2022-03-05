Auto ATR sl tp
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 5 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Auto set stop loss and take profit and trailing on any open position on chart ,
Wen you open positions manually it will manage the trade and set the stop loss/take profit and trailing stop
based on Average true range calculation with risk reward factor default 1:3 .
also you can use normal stop loss take profit and trailing .
Inputs
chart output for
- ATR value
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Trailing Stop
this export will not open trades and need optimization for ATR