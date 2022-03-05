Auto ATR sl tp







Auto set stop loss and take profit and trailing on any open position on chart ,

Wen you open positions manually it will manage the trade and set the stop loss/take profit and trailing stop

based on Average true range calculation with risk reward factor default 1:3 .

also you can use normal stop loss take profit and trailing .

Inputs

Stop Loss (in pips)

Take Profit (in pips)

Trailing Stop (in pips)

Trailing Step (in pips)

Use ATR = true

ATR period

Risk

Reward





chart output for

ATR value

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop