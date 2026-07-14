ZenEntry Risk Manager MT5

Take Control of Your Risk with ZenEntry
ZenEntry is a premium, interactive graphical panel designed for MetaTrader 5 that eliminates manual lot-size calculations. By syncing live chart lines directly with a beautiful HUD, ZenEntry allows you to execute mathematically perfect, risk-managed trades in milliseconds.

Whether you risk a fixed dollar amount or a percentage of your account equity, ZenEntry automatically shifts your lot sizing dynamically as you drag your Stop Loss and Take Profit lines.

Core Features
Dual Risk Allocation Engine: Instantly toggle between fixed cash risk ($) or equity percentage (%) risk.
Interactive Chart Sync: Symmetrical drag-and-drop Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Pending Entry lines that update input fields instantly.
Visual Theme Engine: The UI panel dynamically shifts color contextually depending on your selected order type (Sleek Green for Buys, Deep Crimson for Sells).
Live Spread Tracker: Real-time fractional pip spread tracker built right into the interface so you never execute blindly during high volatility.
One-Click Minimalism: Fully draggable header with a one-click minimize button to keep your charts clean when monitoring active trades.
Universal Font Support: Uses cross-platform Latin-1 vector UI symbols, guaranteed to render crisply on any broker terminal, Windows OS, or VPS.

Supported Order Types
Market Orders: BUY / SELL
Pending Orders: BUY LIMIT / SELL LIMIT
Breakout Orders: BUY STOP / SELL STOP

Input Parameters
Default Risk Allocation: Set your starting default risk amount or percentage.
Magic Number: Unique ID for tracking trades.
Max Slippage: Maximum allowed slippage in points.
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Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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