Pro MA Angle
- Indicators
-
Fatemeh AmeriWelcome to my page 👋
I’m a professional MQL developer and trading tools specialist focused on building high-performance, professional-grade solutions for serious traders.
🔹 Creator of Trade Dashboard (MT4 & MT5) — a powerful all-in-one trading panel used by traders worldwide.
- Version: 1.0
This indicator is a professional Trend identifier, it measures the angle or slope of moving averages with different methods. As this indicator calculate angles you can identify the strength of trend by magnitude of angle. It also shows if angle is increasing or decreasing which gives you the opportunity to make more information about current trend.
You can combine this indicator with your strategy as a filter or you can use it alone to make your trading system. This is not a repainting indicator and it has no lag. It gives arrow signal when the slope of market changes from positive no negative and vasa versa. It works in all time frames.
Pro MA Angle Parameters
- MA Period
- MA Shift
- MA Method
- Apply price to
- Slope detection period: number of past candles to calculate angle size
- Calculation Mode: Simple Line/Regression Line
- Show Angle or Slope:
- Growing Color
- Shrinking color
- Send Alert
- Send Notification
- Send Email
If you choose this mode, indicator consider a simple line between current candle MA value and X previous candle MA value and finds the degree between this line and horizontal line. X is given to indicator according to input "Slope detection period".
Regression Line Mode:
If you choose this mode, indicator consider every candle MA value between current candle and X previous candle MA value and calculates the best fitted line among these values and then finds degree between this line and horizontal line. X is given to indicator according to input "Slope detection period".
A great indicator that is easy to use. It displays the angle as a histogram that's easy to change to suit your strategy.