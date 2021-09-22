This indicator is a professional Trend identifier, it measures the angle or slope of moving averages with different methods. As this indicator calculate angles you can identify the strength of trend by magnitude of angle. It also shows if angle is increasing or decreasing which gives you the opportunity to make more information about current trend.

You can combine this indicator with your strategy as a filter or you can use it alone to make your trading system. This is not a repainting indicator and it has no lag. It gives arrow signal when the slope of market changes from positive no negative and vasa versa. It works in all time frames.





Pro MA Angle Parameters



MA Period

MA Shift

MA Method

Apply price to

Slope detection period: number of past candles to calculate angle size

Calculation Mode: Simple Line/Regression Line

Show Angle or Slope:

Growing Color

Shrinking color

Send Alert

Send Notification

Send Email

Slope detection period".



Regression Line Mode:

If you choose this mode, indicator consider every candle MA value between current candle and X previous candle MA value and calculates the best fitted line among these values and then finds degree between this line and horizontal line. X is given to indicator according to input " Slope detection period".



Simple Line Mode:If you choose this mode, indicator consider a simple line between current candle MA value and X previous candle MA value and finds the degree between this line and horizontal line. X is given to indicator according to input "



