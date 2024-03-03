Trade Dashboard : User Manual

🚀 Get Started with Trade Dashboard Trade Dashboard is an advanced manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5. It combines professional risk management, visual trading, basket management, automatic trade management, market utilities, and productivity tools into one intuitive dashboard. Instead of opening dozens of windows and navigating through lengthy Expert Advisor input settings, almost everything can be managed directly from the chart. 📥 Trade Dashboard MT4 Open Product → 📥 Trade Dashboard MT5 Open Product → 🎁 Try Before You Buy Free Demo → ⚙️ Installation Guide How to Install → 🎬 Video Tutorials AmeriFin YouTube Channel → 📖 PDF Guide Download PDF Manual → Note: This page provides a concise overview of Trade Dashboard. For complete explanations, examples, screenshots, and detailed documentation of every feature, please download the PDF User Guide.

✅ Why Trade Dashboard? ✅ Everything on the Chart – Manage trades, risk, automation, and settings directly from the chart without opening countless EA input windows.

– Manage trades, risk, automation, and settings directly from the chart without opening countless EA input windows. ✅ Visual Trading Experience – Place, modify, and manage trades using intuitive drag-and-drop controls.

– Place, modify, and manage trades using intuitive drag-and-drop controls. ✅ Pro Risk Management – Calculate lot size instantly based on Risk %, Money, Margin, or Fixed Lot.

– Calculate lot size instantly based on Risk %, Money, Margin, or Fixed Lot. ✅ Powerful Trade Automation – Automate Partial Close, Breakeven, Trail Stop, Basket Rules, Grid Orders, and much more.

– Automate Partial Close, Breakeven, Trail Stop, Basket Rules, Grid Orders, and much more. ✅ Built for Real Trading – Designed for everyday manual traders, prop firm traders, and advanced multi-position strategies.

– Designed for everyday manual traders, prop firm traders, and advanced multi-position strategies. ✅ Fast, Clean & Intuitive – Spend less time managing trades and more time analyzing the market.

📊 Trade Dashboard at a Glance Trade Dashboard is a mature, feature-rich trading solution developed to simplify professional trading and risk management for MetaTrader users. 👥 1,500+ Customers Trusted by traders worldwide. ⚙️ 20+ Major Feature Modules Everything from trade execution to advanced automation. 🚀 150+ Pro Features Designed for professional trading and productivity. 📖 120+ Page User Guide Comprehensive documentation with examples and illustrations. 🌍 15 Languages (MT5) Trade in your preferred language. 🎨 12 Pro Themes Customize the dashboard to match your style. 💾 Unlimited Settings Profiles Save and instantly switch between trading configurations. 💻 Supports MT4 & MT5 Available for both MetaTrader platforms.

👥 Who Is Trade Dashboard For? Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Trade Dashboard adapts to your trading style. ✅ Scalpers Fast trade execution and management. ✅ Day Traders Pro risk management and automation. ✅ Swing Traders Advanced Stop Loss, Breakeven, and Trail Stop tools. ✅ Prop Firm Traders Strict risk control and account protection features. ✅ Manual Traders Visual trading directly from the chart. ✅ Multi-Symbol Traders Manage positions across multiple symbols efficiently. ✅ EA Users Monitor and manage trades opened by Expert Advisors.

🎛 Dashboard Controls Trade Dashboard keeps all essential trading tools within easy reach while maximizing your chart workspace. Most trading actions can be performed directly from the chart without opening additional MetaTrader windows. ✅ Minimizer – Collapse the dashboard into two compact floating bars.

– Collapse the dashboard into two compact floating bars. ✅ Movable Panels – Drag the floating bars anywhere on the chart.

– Drag the floating bars anywhere on the chart. ✅ Spread & ATR – Monitor the current spread or switch to ATR with a single click. ✅ Quick Trading – Instant access to Buy, Sell, Close All, Partial Close, and Breakeven.

– Instant access to Buy, Sell, Close All, Partial Close, and Breakeven. ✅ Visual Trading Tools – Launch the Buy Line and Sell Line tools with one click.

– Launch the Buy Line and Sell Line tools with one click. ✅ Settings Window – Access all dashboard options from a single intuitive interface.

– Access all dashboard options from a single intuitive interface. ✅ Workspace Friendly – Restore the full dashboard instantly whenever you need it.

– Restore the full dashboard instantly whenever you need it. ✅ Symbol Switcher – Instantly switch between symbols without opening new charts.

📈 Trade Tab The Trade Tab provides all the essential tools for professional trade execution. Open, manage, and monitor your trades with advanced risk management and intuitive visual controls—all from a single panel. ✅ Pro Risk Management – Trade by Risk % , Risk $ , or Fixed Lot .

– Trade by , , or . ✅ Smart Lot Calculation – Automatically calculate lot size based on Stop Loss, while respecting maximum risk , margin , and lot size limits.

– Automatically calculate lot size based on Stop Loss, while respecting , , and limits. ✅ Auto Risk Synchronization – Changing Risk % , Risk $ , or Lot Size automatically updates the other values.

– Changing , , or automatically updates the other values. ✅ Visual Trade Placement – Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart.

– Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. ✅ Quick RR Buttons – Instantly apply predefined Risk/Reward ratios with a single click.

– Instantly apply predefined Risk/Reward ratios with a single click. ✅ Auto SL & TP – Calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit using ATR , Candles , or fixed distances.

– Calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit using , , or fixed distances. ✅ Spread Protection – Prevent trades from opening when the spread exceeds your predefined limit.

– Prevent trades from opening when the spread exceeds your predefined limit. ✅ Pro Trading Buttons – Buy, Sell, Pending Orders, Hedge , Reverse , Breakeven , Partial Close , and more.

– Buy, Sell, Pending Orders, , , , , and more. ✅ Risk & Trade Statistics – View RR ratio, potential profit/loss, required margin, commission, and position size before entering a trade.

– View RR ratio, potential profit/loss, required margin, commission, and position size before entering a trade. ✅ Multiple Order Execution – Split large positions or open multiple trades with a single click.

– Split large positions or open multiple trades with a single click. ✅ Custom Trade Comments – Automatically attach comments to new trades for better organization.

🎯 Visual Trade Placement Trade directly from the chart with fully interactive trading tools. Define Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Risk, and Pending Orders visually by dragging chart objects instead of typing values into input boxes. ✅ Fully Visual Trading – Place and manage trades directly on the chart using intuitive drag-and-drop controls.

– Place and manage trades directly on the chart using intuitive drag-and-drop controls. ✅ Interactive Entry, SL & TP – Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines to the exact price level you want.

– Drag Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines to the exact price level you want. ✅ Real-Time Risk Calculation – Lot Size, Risk %, Risk $, Profit, Loss, Margin, and RR Ratio update instantly as you move the trade lines.

– Lot Size, Risk %, Risk $, Profit, Loss, Margin, and RR Ratio update instantly as you move the trade lines. ✅ Risk/Reward Visualization – See your Risk/Reward ratio before opening a trade and adjust it visually with one click.

– See your Risk/Reward ratio before opening a trade and adjust it visually with one click. ✅ Pending Order Placement – Create Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders simply by moving the Entry line.

– Create Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders simply by moving the Entry line. ✅ Bid/Ask Price Awareness – Trade lines automatically consider Bid, Ask, and Spread for accurate order placement.

– Trade lines automatically consider Bid, Ask, and Spread for accurate order placement. ✅ Auto Lot Calculation – Position size is recalculated instantly whenever Entry or Stop Loss changes.

– Position size is recalculated instantly whenever Entry or Stop Loss changes. ✅ Fully Synchronized – Changes made on the chart are instantly reflected in the dashboard, and changes in the dashboard immediately update the chart.

– Changes made on the chart are instantly reflected in the dashboard, and changes in the dashboard immediately update the chart. ✅ Magnetic Trade Lines – Snap trade lines to important price levels for faster and more precise order placement.

– Snap trade lines to important price levels for faster and more precise order placement. ✅ Pro Trading Experience – Eliminate manual calculations and trade faster with complete visual control.

✂️ Partial Close Partial Close allows you to scale out of trades automatically at multiple predefined levels. Lock in profits progressively while reducing risk using advanced partial profit-taking and stop management tools.

✅ Multiple Partial TP Levels – Automatically close portions of your position at multiple Take Profit levels.

– Automatically close portions of your position at multiple Take Profit levels. ✅ Multiple Partial SL Levels – Reduce position size automatically at predefined Stop Loss levels.

– Reduce position size automatically at predefined Stop Loss levels. ✅ Flexible Close Volume – Close either a Percentage (%) or a Fixed Lot Size at each Partial TP or Partial SL level.

– Close either a or a at each Partial TP or Partial SL level. ✅ SL Move To – Automatically move Stop Loss to predefined levels whenever a Partial TP is reached.

– Automatically move Stop Loss to predefined levels whenever a Partial TP is reached. ✅ Visual On-Chart Management – Drag Partial TP, Partial SL, and SL Move To lines directly on the chart.

– Drag Partial TP, Partial SL, and SL Move To lines directly on the chart. ✅ Real-Time Trade Information – Each level displays its price, distance, profit/loss, and closure amount directly on the chart.

– Each level displays its price, distance, profit/loss, and closure amount directly on the chart. ✅ Independent Level Control – Enable, disable, or modify every Partial TP, Partial SL, and SL Move To level individually.

– Enable, disable, or modify every Partial TP, Partial SL, and SL Move To level individually. ✅ Show / Hide Trade Levels – Instantly display or hide Partial Close lines using the built-in eye controls.

– Instantly display or hide Partial Close lines using the built-in eye controls. ✅ Apply to Existing Trades – Apply Partial Close settings to the current symbol, all positions, or a selected trade with one click.

– Apply Partial Close settings to the current symbol, all positions, or a selected trade with one click. ✅ Quick Save & Load – Save your favorite Partial Close configurations and reload them instantly.

– Save your favorite Partial Close configurations and reload them instantly. ✅ Pro Scale-Out Strategies – Build advanced trade management strategies by combining Partial Close with Breakeven and Trail Stop.

🎯 Breakeven The Breakeven feature automatically protects your trades by moving Stop Loss to Breakeven or beyond once predefined profit conditions are met. Lock in profits without constantly monitoring your positions. ✅ Auto Breakeven – Move Stop Loss to Breakeven automatically when your target profit is reached.

– Move Stop Loss to Breakeven automatically when your target profit is reached. ✅ Lock in Profit – Move Stop Loss beyond the entry price to secure a predefined amount of profit.

– Move Stop Loss beyond the entry price to secure a predefined amount of profit. ✅ Multiple Trigger Types – Activate Breakeven based on Profit , Risk/Reward Ratio , or Distance .

– Activate Breakeven based on , , or . ✅ Visual On-Chart Management – Drag the BE Start and Lock Profit levels directly on the chart.

– Drag the and levels directly on the chart. ✅ Real-Time Information – View activation price, lock profit distance, and current status directly on the trade lines.

– View activation price, lock profit distance, and current status directly on the trade lines. ✅ Show / Hide BE Lines – Easily display or hide Breakeven levels using the built-in eye button.

– Easily display or hide Breakeven levels using the built-in eye button. ✅ Apply to Existing Trades – Apply Breakeven settings to the current symbol, all positions, or an individual trade with one click.

– Apply Breakeven settings to the current symbol, all positions, or an individual trade with one click. ✅ Quick Save & Load – Save your favorite Breakeven configurations and recall them instantly.

– Save your favorite Breakeven configurations and recall them instantly. ✅ Works with Partial Close & Trail Stop – Combine Breakeven with Partial Close and Trailing Stop for fully automated trade management.

– Combine Breakeven with Partial Close and Trailing Stop for fully automated trade management. ✅ Pro Risk Protection – Eliminate emotional decisions by protecting winning trades automatically.

📈 Trail Stop The Trail Stop feature automatically follows market movements to protect profits while allowing winning trades to continue running. Choose from multiple professional trailing methods to match your trading strategy.

✅ 8 Trail Stop Methods – Choose from Regular , Risk/Reward , Candle HH/LL , Profit , Moving Average , Parabolic SAR , ATR , and Fractals .

– Choose from , , , , , , , and . ✅ Trail Pending Orders – Automatically move pending orders while maintaining a predefined distance from the current market price.

– Automatically move pending orders while maintaining a predefined distance from the current market price. ✅ Visual On-Chart Management – Configure and adjust Trail Stop and Trail Pending Order levels directly on the chart.

– Configure and adjust Trail Stop and Trail Pending Order levels directly on the chart. ✅ Real-Time Trail Information – Display trail distance, activation level, and current Stop Loss directly on the chart.

– Display trail distance, activation level, and current Stop Loss directly on the chart. ✅ Independent Trail Settings – Configure Trail Stop Loss and Trail Pending Orders separately for maximum flexibility.

– Configure Trail Stop Loss and Trail Pending Orders separately for maximum flexibility. ✅ Show / Hide Trail Lines – Easily display or hide Trail Stop lines using the built-in eye button.

– Easily display or hide Trail Stop lines using the built-in eye button. ✅ Apply to Existing Trades – Apply Trail Stop settings to the current symbol, all positions, or a selected trade with one click.

– Apply Trail Stop settings to the current symbol, all positions, or a selected trade with one click. ✅ Quick Save & Load – Save your favorite Trail configurations and recall them instantly.

– Save your favorite Trail configurations and recall them instantly. ✅ Works with Partial Close & Breakeven – Combine Trail Stop with Partial Close and Breakeven for fully automated trade management.

– Combine Trail Stop with Partial Close and Breakeven for fully automated trade management. ✅ Protect Profits Automatically – Let winning trades run while continuously securing accumulated profits.

📋 Working with a Trade Once a trade or pending order is opened, Analyze trading performance, symbol specifications, and account information without leaving your chart. Modify every important parameter directly from the chart—no need to search through the MetaTrader terminal. ✅ Interactive Information Box – Monitor every trade directly on the chart with detailed real-time information.

– Monitor every trade directly on the chart with detailed real-time information. ✅ One-Click Trade Actions – Instantly close trades, move Stop Loss to Breakeven, or modify pending orders.

– Instantly close trades, move Stop Loss to Breakeven, or modify pending orders. ✅ Trade Modification Panel – Open a dedicated control panel for every individual trade or pending order.

– Open a dedicated control panel for every individual trade or pending order. ✅ Modify Entry, SL & TP – Edit Entry Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit by Price , Points , or visually on the chart.

– Edit Entry Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit by , , or visually on the chart. ✅ Virtual SL & Virtual TP – Hide Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker while Trade Dashboard manages them internally.

– Hide Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker while Trade Dashboard manages them internally. ✅ Virtual Pending Orders – Keep pending orders hidden from the broker until their trigger price is reached.

– Keep pending orders hidden from the broker until their trigger price is reached. ✅ OCO & OCOT Support – Automatically cancel related pending orders using One Cancels Others (OCO) or One Cancels Other Types (OCOT) .

– Automatically cancel related pending orders using or . ✅ Visual Expiration Control – Set and adjust pending order expiration time directly on the chart using a draggable expiration handle.

– Set and adjust pending order expiration time directly on the chart using a draggable expiration handle. ✅ Per-Trade Automation – Configure Partial Close , Breakeven , and Trail Stop individually for each trade.

– Configure , , and individually for each trade. ✅ Visual On-Chart Editing – Drag information boxes, Entry, SL, TP, Breakeven, Trail, and Expiration levels directly on the chart.

– Drag information boxes, Entry, SL, TP, Breakeven, Trail, and Expiration levels directly on the chart. ✅ Fully Synchronized Controls – Changes made on the chart and in the modification panel are instantly synchronized.

– Changes made on the chart and in the modification panel are instantly synchronized. ✅ Customizable Information Boxes – Show or hide displayed information and customize colors to match your preferences.

– Show or hide displayed information and customize colors to match your preferences. ✅ Trade Comments – Add or modify custom comments for existing trades and pending orders.

📋 Basket Positions & Orders Monitor and manage all your open positions and pending orders from a single, organized panel. Quickly locate any trade, modify it, or perform advanced trade management actions without searching through the MetaTrader Terminal. ✅ Unified Trade List – Display all open positions and pending orders in one convenient window.

– Display all open positions and pending orders in one convenient window. ✅ Powerful Filtering – Filter trades by Current Symbol , All Symbols , Magic Number , Buy , Sell , Market Orders , or Pending Orders .

– Filter trades by , , , , , , or . ✅ One-Click Trade Management – Instantly access Modify , Partial Close , Breakeven , Trail Stop , and other management tools for any trade.

– Instantly access , , , , and other management tools for any trade. ✅ Quick Trade Navigation – Automatically switch to the corresponding chart and highlight the selected trade with a single click.

– Automatically switch to the corresponding chart and highlight the selected trade with a single click. ✅ Detailed Trade Information – View ticket number, symbol, lot size, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, floating profit, swap, commission, and more.

– View ticket number, symbol, lot size, entry price, Stop Loss, Take Profit, floating profit, swap, commission, and more. ✅ Visual Trade Selection – Selecting a trade instantly displays its chart objects and management controls.

– Selecting a trade instantly displays its chart objects and management controls. ✅ Fast Position Control – Close, modify, or manage individual trades directly from the list without opening additional MetaTrader windows.

– Close, modify, or manage individual trades directly from the list without opening additional MetaTrader windows. ✅ Real-Time Updates – Positions and orders are refreshed automatically, ensuring you always see the latest account status.

– Positions and orders are refreshed automatically, ensuring you always see the latest account status. ✅ Perfect for Multi-Symbol Trading – Easily manage dozens of trades across multiple symbols from a single dashboard.

⚙️ Basket Rules The Basket Rules tab automatically manages the Stop Loss and Take Profit of your Buy, Sell, or entire trading basket. Instead of manually updating every position, Trade Dashboard continuously recalculates and adjusts basket protection as trades are opened or closed. ✅ Auto Basket Take Profit – Continuously manage Buy and Sell basket Take Profit using customizable calculation rules.

– Continuously manage Buy and Sell basket Take Profit using customizable calculation rules. ✅ Auto Basket Stop Loss – Continuously maintain Basket Stop Loss levels without manual intervention.

– Continuously maintain Basket Stop Loss levels without manual intervention. ✅ Multiple Calculation Modes – Calculate Basket SL/TP using Price , Points , Money ($) , or Account Balance (%) .

– Calculate Basket SL/TP using , , , or . ✅ Dynamic Recalculation – Basket SL/TP levels are automatically updated whenever positions are opened, closed, or their volume changes.

– Basket SL/TP levels are automatically updated whenever positions are opened, closed, or their volume changes. ✅ Separate Buy & Sell Rules – Configure independent Stop Loss and Take Profit rules for Buy and Sell baskets.

– Configure independent Stop Loss and Take Profit rules for Buy and Sell baskets. ✅ Basket Breakeven – Instantly move the entire Buy or Sell basket to its Breakeven level with a single click.

– Instantly move the entire Buy or Sell basket to its Breakeven level with a single click. ✅ Visual Basket Handles – Manage Basket SL and TP directly from the chart using interactive Buy, Sell, and Basket Handles.

– Manage Basket SL and TP directly from the chart using interactive Buy, Sell, and Basket Handles. ✅ Pending Order Support – Optionally include pending orders in Basket Handle calculations and Basket SL/TP management.

– Optionally include pending orders in Basket Handle calculations and Basket SL/TP management. ✅ Auto Risk Control – Let Trade Dashboard continuously protect your basket while you focus on trading opportunities.

💰 Basket Close Conditions The Close Tab automatically closes all trades managed by Trade Dashboard when your predefined profit, loss, equity, or daily target conditions are reached. Protect your account, secure profits, and eliminate emotional decision-making. ✅ Floating Profit Target – Automatically close all trades when the basket profit reaches or exceeds your target.

– Automatically close all trades when the basket profit reaches or exceeds your target. ✅ Floating Loss Protection – Close all trades when the basket loss reaches your predefined maximum loss.

– Close all trades when the basket loss reaches your predefined maximum loss. ✅ Today's Net Target – Stop trading after achieving your desired daily net profit.

– Stop trading after achieving your desired daily net profit. ✅ Today's Net Loss Limit – Automatically close all trades once your daily loss limit is reached.

– Automatically close all trades once your daily loss limit is reached. ✅ Equity Protection – Close all trades when account equity rises above or falls below specified values.

– Close all trades when account equity rises above or falls below specified values. ✅ Money or Percentage Targets – Define every close condition using either Monetary Amount ($) or Account Balance (%) .

– Define every close condition using either or . ✅ Delete Pending Orders – Automatically remove all pending orders when a Close condition is triggered.

– Automatically remove all pending orders when a Close condition is triggered. ✅ Stop Trading for the Day – Disable new Trade Dashboard trades for the remainder of the day after a close event.

– Disable new Trade Dashboard trades for the remainder of the day after a close event. ✅ Close Other Charts – Optionally close all other MetaTrader charts after a Close condition is triggered.

– Optionally close all other MetaTrader charts after a Close condition is triggered. ✅ Fully Automated Protection – Let Trade Dashboard continuously monitor your account and execute your exit plan without manual intervention.

📊 Basket Summary The Summary Tab provides a real-time overview of your trading activity. Instantly monitor the performance of your Buy trades, Sell trades, pending orders, and the entire basket from one convenient panel. ✅ Complete Trading Overview – Instantly view the status of your Buy positions, Sell positions, Pending Orders, and the entire Basket.

– Instantly view the status of your Buy positions, Sell positions, Pending Orders, and the entire Basket. ✅ Real-Time Profit/Loss – Monitor floating profit or loss for each trading group separately.

– Monitor floating profit or loss for each trading group separately. ✅ Profit Percentage – Display profit and loss as a percentage of your account balance for better risk evaluation.

– Display profit and loss as a percentage of your account balance for better risk evaluation. ✅ Position & Order Counter – Quickly see the number of Buy trades, Sell trades, Pending Orders, and total Basket positions.

– Quickly see the number of Buy trades, Sell trades, Pending Orders, and total Basket positions. ✅ One-Click Basket Actions – Instantly access management functions for each trading group directly from the Summary panel.

– Instantly access management functions for each trading group directly from the Summary panel. ✅ Color-Coded Information – Positive and negative values are clearly highlighted for quick visual analysis.

– Positive and negative values are clearly highlighted for quick visual analysis. ✅ Always Up-to-Date – Statistics are refreshed automatically whenever trades are opened, modified, or closed.

– Statistics are refreshed automatically whenever trades are opened, modified, or closed. ✅ Monitor Everything at a Glance – Eliminate the need to calculate or inspect positions manually.

📰 News Stay informed with a built-in Economic Calendar and automate trading around important market events, allowing you to monitor important market events and automate trading actions around high-impact news—all without leaving your chart. ✅ Built-in Economic Calendar – View upcoming economic news directly inside MetaTrader without external websites.

– View upcoming economic news directly inside MetaTrader without external websites. ✅ Flexible Time Zones – Display news using your broker's time, local time, or any preferred time zone.

– Display news using your broker's time, local time, or any preferred time zone. ✅ Smart News Filters – Filter events by Impact , Currency , and Day .

– Filter events by , , and . ✅ Visual News on Chart – Show or hide all news events or display only selected events directly on the chart.

– Show or hide all news events or display only selected events directly on the chart. ✅ Per-Event Configuration – Configure individual actions and notifications for every news event.

– Configure individual actions and notifications for every news event. ✅ Actions Before & After News – Automatically perform actions a specified number of minutes before or after each news release.

– Automatically perform actions a specified number of minutes before or after each news release. ✅ Auto Basket Protection – Close trades, delete pending orders, or execute other basket actions around important news events.

– Close trades, delete pending orders, or execute other basket actions around important news events. ✅ Multiple Notification Methods – Receive Popup , Sound , Push Notification , Email , or Screenshot alerts.

– Receive , , , , or alerts. ✅ Auto News Screenshots – Capture chart screenshots before or after important news events automatically.

– Capture chart screenshots before or after important news events automatically. ✅ One-Click Refresh – Instantly download the latest economic calendar data.

📅 Task Scheduler The Task Scheduler lets you automate trading and utility actions at predefined dates and times. Create one-time or recurring schedules to execute trading tasks automatically without manual intervention. ✅ One-Time & Recurring Tasks – Schedule actions once or repeat them on selected days of the week.

– Schedule actions once or repeat them on selected days of the week. ✅ Wide Range of Actions – Schedule market orders, pending orders, close trades, delete orders, screenshots, and many other trading actions.

– Schedule market orders, pending orders, close trades, delete orders, screenshots, and many other trading actions. ✅ Broker Time Execution – Execute tasks precisely using your broker's server time.

– Execute tasks precisely using your broker's server time. ✅ Task Manager – View upcoming tasks, execution time, remaining time, and repeat schedule in a single list.

– View upcoming tasks, execution time, remaining time, and repeat schedule in a single list. ✅ Easy Task Management – Add, remove, or clear scheduled tasks with a single click.

– Add, remove, or clear scheduled tasks with a single click. ✅ Save & Load Schedules – Save complete schedules and reload them anytime without recreating tasks.

– Save complete schedules and reload them anytime without recreating tasks. ✅ Flexible Automation – Schedule trading, trade management, order management, and utility actions to match your trading plan.

🌍 Market Session Indicator Monitor the world's major trading sessions directly from your chart. Quickly identify active markets, session overlaps, and the remaining time until each session opens or closes. ✅ Major Trading Sessions – Track the Sydney , Tokyo , London , and New York sessions in real time.

– Track the , , , and sessions in real time. ✅ Session Status – Instantly see which markets are currently Open or Closed .

– Instantly see which markets are currently or . ✅ Countdown Timer – View the remaining time until each trading session opens or closes.

– View the remaining time until each trading session opens or closes. ✅ Session Overlap Detection – Easily identify high-liquidity periods when multiple major markets are open simultaneously.

– Easily identify high-liquidity periods when multiple major markets are open simultaneously. ✅ Flexible Time Zones – Display session times using your Broker Time or any preferred time zone.

– Display session times using your or any preferred time zone. ✅ Current Time Marker – A live vertical marker shows the current time on the session timeline.

– A live vertical marker shows the current time on the session timeline. ✅ Visual Chart Labels – Show or hide session names directly on the chart with a single click.

– Show or hide session names directly on the chart with a single click. ✅ One-Click Reset – Restore the default broker time zone instantly.

🔔 Set Alarm for Price Action Trade Dashboard allows you to create powerful price alerts directly on the chart. Get notified when price or time reaches your specified conditions using multiple notification methods. ✅ Multiple Alert Types – Create alerts for Bid , Ask , Horizontal Lines , Trend Lines , and Time Lines .

– Create alerts for , , , , and . ✅ Visual Alert Lines – Place and drag alert lines directly on the chart for quick and intuitive configuration.

– Place and drag alert lines directly on the chart for quick and intuitive configuration. ✅ Popup Notifications – Display on-screen alert messages when conditions are met.

– Display on-screen alert messages when conditions are met. ✅ Sound Alerts – Play custom sound files for different alert events.

– Play custom sound files for different alert events. ✅ Push Notifications – Receive instant notifications on your MetaTrader mobile application.

– Receive instant notifications on your MetaTrader mobile application. ✅ Email Notifications – Send alert notifications directly to your email.

– Send alert notifications directly to your email. ✅ Repeated Alerts – Configure the number of repetitions and time interval between notifications.

– Configure the number of repetitions and time interval between notifications. ✅ Custom Alert Colors – Each alert type uses its own color, making different alert conditions easy to identify on the chart.

– Each alert type uses its own color, making different alert conditions easy to identify on the chart. ✅ Fully Interactive – Move alert lines at any time or simply remove them to disable the corresponding alert.

📐 Measure Mode Measure Mode lets you work with the measurement unit that best fits your trading style. Instantly switch between different distance units or let Trade Dashboard automatically choose the most appropriate one. ✅ Auto Measure Mode – Automatically selects the most suitable measurement unit for the current symbol.

– Automatically selects the most suitable measurement unit for the current symbol. ✅ Multiple Units – Measure distances in Points , Pips , Points ×100 , Points ×1000 , or Points ×10000 .

– Measure distances in , , , , or . ✅ One-Click Switching – Change the measurement mode instantly by clicking the Measure Mode button.

– Change the measurement mode instantly by clicking the Measure Mode button. ✅ Consistent Calculations – Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Partial TP/SL, Breakeven, and Trail settings automatically use the selected measurement unit.

– Entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Partial TP/SL, Breakeven, and Trail settings automatically use the selected measurement unit. ✅ Designed for All Markets – Works seamlessly with Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and other instruments.

– Works seamlessly with Forex, Indices, Metals, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, and other instruments. ✅ Faster Order Entry – Eliminate manual unit conversions and reduce trading mistakes.

🛡 Auto SL/TP Auto SL/TP intelligently calculates Stop Loss and Take Profit levels using market conditions instead of fixed values. It helps traders place more consistent and adaptive SL/TP levels with minimal effort. ✅ Multiple Calculation Modes – Choose between Manual , Candle HH/LL , or ATR modes.

– Choose between , , or modes. ✅ Auto SL & TP Calculation – Instantly calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit using the selected strategy.

– Instantly calculate Stop Loss and Take Profit using the selected strategy. ✅ Candle-Aware Visual Trading – In Candle HH/LL mode, SL and TP lines automatically snap to candle High/Low levels while dragging.

– In Candle HH/LL mode, SL and TP lines automatically snap to candle High/Low levels while dragging. ✅ Fully Customizable – Configure Candle Count, ATR Period, ATR Multiplier, Padding Distance, and Timeframe.

– Configure Candle Count, ATR Period, ATR Multiplier, Padding Distance, and Timeframe. ✅ Visual Fine-Tuning – Automatically calculated levels can still be adjusted freely on the chart before placing the trade.

– Automatically calculated levels can still be adjusted freely on the chart before placing the trade. ✅ Smart Synchronization – Auto SL/TP values are refreshed automatically when symbols change, before trade execution, or whenever the Buy/Sell Line tool is activated.

– Auto SL/TP values are refreshed automatically when symbols change, before trade execution, or whenever the Buy/Sell Line tool is activated. ✅ Update Existing Trades – Recalculate and update the Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both for all trades managed by Trade Dashboard.

– Recalculate and update the Stop Loss, Take Profit, or both for all trades managed by Trade Dashboard. ✅ Hotkey Support – Instantly execute Auto SL/TP, Update SL, or Update TP using customizable keyboard shortcuts.

🧱 Grid Orders Grid Orders allow you to place multiple pending orders with a single click. Easily build professional grid strategies with customizable spacing, lot scaling, and unified risk management. ✅ One-Click Grid Placement – Instantly place multiple Buy Limit , Sell Limit , Buy Stop , or Sell Stop orders.

– Instantly place multiple , , , or orders. ✅ Custom Grid Levels – Choose exactly how many pending orders will be created.

– Choose exactly how many pending orders will be created. ✅ Flexible Grid Distance – Define the spacing between consecutive grid levels.

– Define the spacing between consecutive grid levels. ✅ Distance Multiplier – Increase or decrease the spacing between each grid level automatically.

– Increase or decrease the spacing between each grid level automatically. ✅ Lot Size Scaling – Apply custom lot size multipliers to each grid level for advanced position sizing strategies.

– Apply custom lot size multipliers to each grid level for advanced position sizing strategies. ✅ Unified Basket SL & TP – Let all grid orders share a common Stop Loss and Take Profit for easier basket management.

– Let all grid orders share a common Stop Loss and Take Profit for easier basket management. ✅ Integrated Risk Management – Every grid level automatically inherits the configured lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and risk settings from the Trade Tab.

– Every grid level automatically inherits the configured lot size, Stop Loss, Take Profit, and risk settings from the Trade Tab. ✅ Visual Configuration – Build complex grid strategies with only a few settings—no manual calculation required.

– Build complex grid strategies with only a few settings—no manual calculation required. ✅ Suitable for Any Strategy – Ideal for averaging, breakout, pullback, scaling-in, and professional grid trading systems.

🛑 Overtrading Protection Overtrading Protection helps you stay disciplined by preventing excessive or emotional trading. Define your own trading limits, and Trade Dashboard will automatically restrict new trades whenever a limit is reached. ✅ Flexible Trade Filters – Apply restrictions to the Current Symbol or All Symbols .

– Apply restrictions to the or . ✅ Magic Number Filtering – Restrict trading based on the current Trade Dashboard instance or all magic numbers.

– Restrict trading based on the current Trade Dashboard instance or all magic numbers. ✅ Trade Type Filtering – Count All Trades or only Losing Trades when applying restrictions.

– Count or only when applying restrictions. ✅ Trade Frequency Limits – Set maximum trades per Month , Week , Day , Hour , or Minute .

– Set maximum trades per , , , , or . ✅ Time-Based Restrictions – Define minimum waiting time after opening or closing a trade before another trade can be placed.

– Define minimum waiting time after opening or closing a trade before another trade can be placed. ✅ Daily Loss Protection – Stop opening new trades after reaching a maximum daily loss in % or $ .

– Stop opening new trades after reaching a maximum daily loss in or . ✅ Daily Profit Target – Automatically stop trading after achieving your daily profit goal.

– Automatically stop trading after achieving your daily profit goal. ✅ Maximum Open Trades – Limit the number of simultaneously open positions.

– Limit the number of simultaneously open positions. ✅ Real-Time Status Panel – Monitor today's Profit/Loss, Net Result, and whether trading is currently Allowed or Restricted .

– Monitor today's Profit/Loss, Net Result, and whether trading is currently or . ✅ Ideal for Prop Firm Rules – Stay within daily loss, profit, and trading frequency limits required by many proprietary trading firms.

🤖 Manage Manual / EA Trades Automatically detect and manage trades opened manually or by other Expert Advisors. Apply the same professional trade management and risk control tools to all your trades from a single dashboard. ✅ Manage Manual Trades – Automatically detect and manage trades opened manually, including mobile and web terminal trades.

– Automatically detect and manage trades opened manually, including mobile and web terminal trades. ✅ Manage Other EA Trades – Apply Trade Dashboard's management tools to trades opened by other Expert Advisors.

– Apply Trade Dashboard's management tools to trades opened by other Expert Advisors. ✅ Auto SL & TP – Automatically assign Stop Loss and Take Profit based on your Trade Tab settings.

– Automatically assign Stop Loss and Take Profit based on your Trade Tab settings. ✅ Apply Only When Needed – Optionally assign Stop Loss or Take Profit only to trades that don't already have them.

– Optionally assign Stop Loss or Take Profit only to trades that don't already have them. ✅ Pro Trade Management – Automatically apply Partial Close , Breakeven , Trail Stop , and Basket Rules to external trades.

– Automatically apply , , , and to external trades. ✅ Manage All Symbols – Control trades across all symbols from a single chart.

– Control trades across all symbols from a single chart. ✅ Magic Number Filtering – Manage all EA trades or only selected Expert Advisors by specifying one or more magic numbers.

– Manage all EA trades or only selected Expert Advisors by specifying one or more magic numbers. ✅ Supports Multiple Magic Numbers – Monitor and manage multiple Expert Advisors simultaneously using a comma-separated magic number list.

– Monitor and manage multiple Expert Advisors simultaneously using a comma-separated magic number list. ✅ Unified Trade Management – Bring manual trades and multiple EAs under one consistent risk management system.

🔔 Trade Notifications Stay informed about every important trading event with Trade Dashboard's flexible notification system. Choose exactly which events to monitor and how you want to be notified. ✅ Comprehensive Event Coverage – Receive notifications for a wide range of Trade Dashboard trading and management events.

– Receive notifications for a wide range of Trade Dashboard trading and management events. ✅ Popup Alerts – Display instant on-screen notification messages.

– Display instant on-screen notification messages. ✅ Custom Sound Alerts – Play user-selected sound files for different trading events.

– Play user-selected sound files for different trading events. ✅ Push Notifications – Receive real-time alerts on your MetaTrader mobile application.

– Receive real-time alerts on your MetaTrader mobile application. ✅ Email Notifications – Send notifications directly to your email through MetaTrader.

– Send notifications directly to your email through MetaTrader. ✅ Auto Screenshots – Capture chart screenshots automatically whenever selected events occur.

– Capture chart screenshots automatically whenever selected events occur. ✅ Multiple Notification Methods – Combine Popup, Sound, Push, Email, and Screenshot notifications for the same event.

– Combine Popup, Sound, Push, Email, and Screenshot notifications for the same event. ✅ Fully Customizable – Enable only the notification methods you need for each individual event.

– Enable only the notification methods you need for each individual event. ✅ Never Miss Important Events – Stay informed whether you're trading at your computer or away from your desk.

⌨️ Hotkeys Trade Dashboard allows you to assign customizable keyboard shortcuts to your most frequently used actions, helping you execute trades and manage positions faster without relying on the mouse. ✅ Fully Customizable Shortcuts – Assign your own hotkeys to trading, trade management, and dashboard functions.

– Assign your own hotkeys to trading, trade management, and dashboard functions. ✅ Instant Trade Execution – Open Buy, Sell, Hedge, Reverse, Pending Orders, and other trading actions with a single key press.

– Open Buy, Sell, Hedge, Reverse, Pending Orders, and other trading actions with a single key press. ✅ Trade Management Hotkeys – Quickly trigger Breakeven , Partial Close , Trail Stop , Close , and other management functions.

– Quickly trigger , , , , and other management functions. ✅ Auto SL/TP Hotkeys – Instantly calculate, update, remove, or refresh Stop Loss and Take Profit settings.

– Instantly calculate, update, remove, or refresh Stop Loss and Take Profit settings. ✅ Basket Action Shortcuts – Execute Basket management functions directly from the keyboard.

– Execute Basket management functions directly from the keyboard. ✅ Dashboard Navigation – Open the News , Settings , Scheduler , Save/Load windows or switch symbols without using the mouse.

– Open the , , , windows or switch symbols without using the mouse. ✅ Dual Hotkeys per Action – Assign both a Normal Hotkey and an independent Combination Hotkey (Shift, Caps Lock, or Tab) for every action.

– Assign both a and an independent (Shift, Caps Lock, or Tab) for every action. ✅ Case-Insensitive – Uppercase and lowercase letters are treated as the same hotkey for easier configuration.

– Uppercase and lowercase letters are treated as the same hotkey for easier configuration. ✅ Designed for Speed – Reduce mouse clicks and execute trading actions in seconds for a faster trading workflow.

💾 Save / Load Settings Save, organize, and instantly switch between complete trading configurations, allowing you to save, organize, and instantly switch between complete trading setups for different strategies, symbols, or market conditions. ✅ Save Complete Configurations – Store all dashboard settings, including Trade, Options, Basket, News, Scheduler, and other configurations.

– Store all dashboard settings, including Trade, Options, Basket, News, Scheduler, and other configurations. ✅ Unlimited Setting Profiles – Create and organize multiple named configuration files for different trading styles.

– Create and organize multiple named configuration files for different trading styles. ✅ Quick Save & Load – Save and recall your three favorite configurations instantly using dedicated Save 1/2/3 and Load 1/2/3 buttons.

– Save and recall your three favorite configurations instantly using dedicated and buttons. ✅ Default Profiles – Save global default settings or create symbol-specific defaults that load automatically.

– Save global default settings or create symbol-specific defaults that load automatically. ✅ Auto Symbol Settings – Automatically load the appropriate configuration whenever you switch to a different trading symbol.

– Automatically load the appropriate configuration whenever you switch to a different trading symbol. ✅ Template Support – Save complete MetaTrader chart templates, including Trade Dashboard, indicators, chart objects, and all settings.

– Save complete MetaTrader chart templates, including Trade Dashboard, indicators, chart objects, and all settings. ✅ Factory Reset – Restore the original default settings with a single click whenever needed.

– Restore the original default settings with a single click whenever needed. ✅ Perfect for Multiple Strategies – Switch between scalping, swing trading, news trading, grid trading, or any custom strategy in seconds.

🌍 Multi-Language Support Trade Dashboard automatically detects your MetaTrader language and displays the interface accordingly. You can also manually switch to any supported language at any time.

✅ Auto Language Detection – Instantly adapts to your MetaTrader platform language.

– Instantly adapts to your MetaTrader platform language. ✅ Manual Language Selection – Freely switch to any supported language with a single click.

– Freely switch to any supported language with a single click. ✅ MT5: 15 Supported Languages – English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Persian, Arabic, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

– English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Persian, Arabic, Vietnamese, and Indonesian. ✅ MT4: 8 Supported Languages – English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, and Indonesian.

– English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, and Indonesian. ✅ Unicode Support – Designed to correctly display multilingual characters, including Arabic, Persian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese.

– Designed to correctly display multilingual characters, including Arabic, Persian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Vietnamese. ✅ Localized Trading Experience – Enjoy all Trade Dashboard features in your preferred language for faster and more comfortable trading.

🎨 Dashboard Appearance Customize the look and feel of Trade Dashboard to create a clean, comfortable, and productive trading workspace that matches your screen and personal preferences. ✅ 11 Pro Themes – Choose from Light Blue , Dark Blue , Navy Blue , Night Fall , All Dark , Semi Dark , Cyan , Black & White , Green , Brown , and Icy .

– Choose from , , , , , , , , , , and . ✅ 3 Button Color Styles – Select from Blue & Red , Green & Red , or All Gray button themes.

– Select from , , or button themes. ✅ Auto Panel Scaling – Automatically optimize the dashboard size for your monitor and Windows display scaling.

– Automatically optimize the dashboard size for your monitor and Windows display scaling. ✅ Manual Scale Control – Choose between 100% , 125% , 150% , 175% , and 200% panel sizes.

– Choose between , , , , and panel sizes. ✅ Flexible Panel Position – Display the dashboard on the left or right side of the chart with adjustable horizontal and vertical margins.

– Display the dashboard on the left or right side of the chart with adjustable horizontal and vertical margins. ✅ Custom Fonts – Use any font installed on your operating system and adjust the font size for maximum readability.

– Use any font installed on your operating system and adjust the font size for maximum readability. ✅ Clean & Pro Interface – Create a trading workspace that fits your personal style and improves your trading experience.

ℹ️ Info Tab The Info Tab provides quick access to comprehensive trading statistics, symbol specifications, and account information—all without leaving your chart. Analyze your trading performance and broker data in real time.

✅ Performance Reports – Analyze your trading performance with detailed statistics based on the selected Symbol and Magic Number .

– Analyze your trading performance with detailed statistics based on the selected and . ✅ Pro Trading Metrics – View Profit Factor , Expected Payoff , position statistics, win/loss performance, and account growth.

– View , , position statistics, win/loss performance, and account growth. ✅ Flexible Report Filters – Generate reports for a specific symbol, manual trades, selected Expert Advisors, or your entire trading history.

– Generate reports for a specific symbol, manual trades, selected Expert Advisors, or your entire trading history. ✅ Export Reports – Export detailed trading history and statistics to Excel-compatible files for further analysis.

– Export detailed trading history and statistics to Excel-compatible files for further analysis. ✅ Symbol Specifications – Instantly view Contract Size, Point Value, Pip Value, Swap Rates, Lot Limits, Trade Mode, and other broker specifications.

– Instantly view Contract Size, Point Value, Pip Value, Swap Rates, Lot Limits, Trade Mode, and other broker specifications. ✅ Accurate Calculations – Trade Dashboard automatically uses broker specifications for lot size, margin, risk, and profit calculations.

– Trade Dashboard automatically uses broker specifications for lot size, margin, risk, and profit calculations. ✅ Account Information – Monitor account balance, equity, margin, free margin, leverage, server, and other important account details in real time.

– Monitor account balance, equity, margin, free margin, leverage, server, and other important account details in real time. ✅ Real-Time Updates – All statistics and account information are automatically refreshed directly from MetaTrader.

– All statistics and account information are automatically refreshed directly from MetaTrader. ✅ Everything in One Place – Access trading performance, symbol data, and account information without switching between MetaTrader windows.