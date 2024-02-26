Trade Dashboard: Try Demo Version
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Trade Dashboard: Try Demo Version

26 February 2024, 10:25
Fatemeh Ameri
Fatemeh Ameri
39
4 543

🎁 Download Trade Dashboard Demo

Thank you for trying Trade Dashboard. Download the latest demo version for your MetaTrader platform and start exploring its professional trading features.

📥 Download for MT4 Trade Dashboard MT4 Demo →
📥 Download for MT5 Trade Dashboard MT5 Demo →
📖 PDF User Guide Download PDF Manual →


Demo Version Information

  • ✅ Compatible with both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
  • ✅ The demo version works on Demo Accounts only.
  • ✅ All trading features are available for testing.
  • 📅 This demo version expires on 2026/08/30.
  • 🔄 A newer demo version will be published before the expiration date.

⚙️ Installation Guide

Installing the demo version only takes a minute. Follow these simple steps:

  1. 📥 Download the MT4 or MT5 demo version from this page.
  2. 🚀 Open your MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform.
  3. 📂 Click File → Open Data Folder.
  4. 📁 Open the MQL4 folder (for MT4) or the MQL5 folder (for MT5).
  5. 📁 Open the Experts folder.
  6. 📋 Copy the downloaded demo file into the Experts folder.
  7. 🔙 Return to your MetaTrader platform.

  1. 🖱️ In the Navigator window, right-click Expert Advisors and select Refresh.
  2. ✅ The demo will now appear in the Expert Advisors list.
  3. 🎯 Double-click Trade Dashboard Demo (or drag it onto any chart) to load it.



⚠️ Before You Start Trading

Before opening trades with Trade Dashboard Demo, make sure automated trading is enabled in MetaTrader:

  • MT4: The Auto Trading button on the toolbar must be ON.
  • MT5: The Algo Trading button on the toolbar must be ON.
  • ✅ Open the Expert Advisor Properties window, go to the Common tab, and make sure Allow Live Trading is checked.


🖥️ If Candles Are Displayed Above the Dashboard

If the chart candles appear above the Trade Dashboard panel, the chart is currently displayed in the foreground. You can fix it in a few seconds:

  1. 🖱️ Right-click anywhere on the chart.
  2. ⚙️ Select Properties (or press F8).
  3. 📑 Open the Common tab.
  4. ☑️ Check the Chart on foreground option.
  5. ✅ Click OK.

💡 Result: The chart candles will be displayed behind the Trade Dashboard, keeping the panel fully visible and easy to use.



#Trade panel, Trade Assistant, trade manager, Trade Dashboard