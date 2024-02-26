Trade Dashboard: Try Demo Version

I rarely trade but I'm monitoring ~60 symbols using a screener and switch back and forth between symbols multiple time a day.

Could you please make an adjustment so that when I update the settings for one currency pair, the panel remembers those settings when I switch back? That would be super helpful since each pair has its own unique TP/SL levels. For example, a stop loss of 500 points works for EUR/USD on the daily chart, but it’s too tight for XAU/USD.

If I’m constantly switching between pairs, this could really be a hassle even with the save template function. Thanks so much for considering this!