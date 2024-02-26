Trade Dashboard: Try Demo Version

🎁 Download Trade Dashboard Demo
Thank you for trying Trade Dashboard. Download the latest demo version for your MetaTrader platform and start exploring its professional trading features.
|📥 Download for MT4
|Trade Dashboard MT4 Demo →
|📥 Download for MT5
|Trade Dashboard MT5 Demo →
|📖 PDF User Guide
|Download PDF Manual →
Demo Version Information
- ✅ Compatible with both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
- ✅ The demo version works on Demo Accounts only.
- ✅ All trading features are available for testing.
- 📅 This demo version expires on 2026/08/30.
- 🔄 A newer demo version will be published before the expiration date.
⚙️ Installation Guide
Installing the demo version only takes a minute. Follow these simple steps:
- 📥 Download the MT4 or MT5 demo version from this page.
- 🚀 Open your MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 platform.
- 📂 Click File → Open Data Folder.
- 📁 Open the MQL4 folder (for MT4) or the MQL5 folder (for MT5).
- 📁 Open the Experts folder.
- 📋 Copy the downloaded demo file into the Experts folder.
- 🔙 Return to your MetaTrader platform.
- 🖱️ In the Navigator window, right-click Expert Advisors and select Refresh.
- ✅ The demo will now appear in the Expert Advisors list.
- 🎯 Double-click Trade Dashboard Demo (or drag it onto any chart) to load it.
⚠️ Before You Start Trading
Before opening trades with Trade Dashboard Demo, make sure automated trading is enabled in MetaTrader:
- ✅ MT4: The Auto Trading button on the toolbar must be ON.
- ✅ MT5: The Algo Trading button on the toolbar must be ON.
- ✅ Open the Expert Advisor Properties window, go to the Common tab, and make sure Allow Live Trading is checked.
🖥️ If Candles Are Displayed Above the Dashboard
If the chart candles appear above the Trade Dashboard panel, the chart is currently displayed in the foreground. You can fix it in a few seconds:
- 🖱️ Right-click anywhere on the chart.
- ⚙️ Select Properties (or press F8).
- 📑 Open the Common tab.
- ☑️ Check the Chart on foreground option.
- ✅ Click OK.
💡 Result: The chart candles will be displayed behind the Trade Dashboard, keeping the panel fully visible and easy to use.