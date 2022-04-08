MACD Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
MACD Pro
- Features a built-from-scratch overhauled MACD indicator
- Signals Buy and Sell Zones
- Uses an exceptional noise cancelling filter
- Signals up trends and down trends
- Precise and accurate signals
MACD Pro is an indicator built from the ground up and is designed to signal optimal buy and sell zones. Take buy trades in the buy zones and sell trades in the sell zones. It includes a noise cancelation feature which rivals the best products on the market.