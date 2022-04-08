MACD Pro

MACD Pro

- Features a built-from-scratch overhauled MACD indicator

- Signals Buy and Sell Zones

- Uses an exceptional noise cancelling filter

- Signals up trends and down trends

- Precise and accurate signals


MACD Pro is an indicator built from the ground up and is designed to signal optimal buy and sell zones. Take buy trades in the buy zones and sell trades in the sell zones. It includes a noise cancelation feature which rivals the best products on the market.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Spread Indicator MT4
Pierce Vallieres
4 (2)
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical spread values on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, allowing you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY
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Bid Ask Ticks Indicator MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical bid and ask prices on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, as well as watching to see whether or not the bid and ask prices are converging or diverging. This tool will allow you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMI
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RSI Bands MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Bands is a powerful indicator which displays an upper and lower band corresponding to the RSI overbought and oversold levels. The band shows what price must be reached during that specific candle in order for the RSI overbought/oversold level to be reached. This is an extremely useful tool for spotting when a trend has begun and when a trend is about to end. The indicator provides buffers, allowing you to use it in your own Expert Advisor. Please message me if you have any questions. CURREN
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Martian RSI EA
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Martian RSI is an EA which detects RSI divergences and places trades accordingly. The EA is optimized for trading GBPUSD and NDAQ100 on the daily timeframe. The EA is designed for medium to longterm investing. Simply deposit funds into your account, adjust risk settings to fit your personal risk tolerance and then watch your account grow exponentially over time. - Follows FIFO rules - No Martingale - Optional Grid Default settings are for HIGH RISK strategy on NDAQ100 daily. Please PM me for s
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Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator places a moving average of the specified type over the standard RSI indicator. This is an extremely useful tool for spotting reversal points and RSI divergences. This indicator provides buffers, allowing you to use it in your expert advisor. I like to make the RSI period the same as the moving average period, but it is up to you to set it up however you would like.
Neptune Multiplex EA
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Neptune Multiplex EA is an expert advisor which is designed to be capable of trading many different types of strategies all in one EA. Many different indicators can be used in many different combinations and on many different timeframes simultaneously. The EA can easily be optimized in the strategy tester. Martingale is optional, and is not necessary in order to create a set of parameters which can generate profits. If you need a set file use on from the comments or message me. I offer lifetime
RSI Divergence Detector MT4
Pierce Vallieres
1 (1)
Indicators
RSI Divergence Detector is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences and plots arrows and trend lines on the chart where you should buy and sell. Please note that this indicator provides 5 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. The indicator also provides alerts. Buffer 0 = RSI Buffer 1 = Buy Buffer 2 = Sell Buffer 3 = RSIGradient Buffer 4 = PriceGradient NON REPAINTING DIVERGENCE DETECTION
Power Renko MT4
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Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
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Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Overlay Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks overtop of the chart. You can select the brick size as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Typically Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, however unlike normal Renko bricks the only difference is this indicator allows you to see the price action going on within each Brick by overlaying the bricks on top of the standard chart. Renko bricks are extremely useful for trend trading and m
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Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
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Pierce Vallieres
Experts
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Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
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Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Starkiller Grid Trader Starkiller Grid Trader is a MT4 trading robot which specializes in the management of grid trading systems. A very large variety of customizable settings are included to make sure that you are able to place grid trades on any currency pair, stock, index or commodity automatically according to your own liking. Starkiller is accurate, versatile and robust. - Includes numerous grid trading settings - Includes the ability to select open/close indicators - Includes color coded
RSI Pro Indicator
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
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Indicators
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RSI Divergence Detector
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Divergence Detector is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences and plots arrows and trend lines on the chart where you should buy and sell. Please note that this indicator provides 5 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. The indicator also provides alerts. Buffer 0 = RSI Buffer 1 = Buy Buffer 2 = Sell Buffer 3 = RSIGradient Buffer 4 = PriceGradient NON REPAINTING DIVERGENCE DETECTION
MACD Divergence Detector MT5
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
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