Starkiller Grid Trader
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Starkiller Grid Trader
Starkiller Grid Trader is a MT4 trading robot which specializes in the management of grid trading systems. A very large variety of customizable settings are included to make sure that you are able to place grid trades on any currency pair, stock, index or commodity automatically according to your own liking. Starkiller is accurate, versatile and robust.
- Includes numerous grid trading settings
- Includes the ability to select open/close indicators
- Includes color coded grids
- Includes risk management
- Includes an overlay display
- Theme inspired by "Starkiller Base"