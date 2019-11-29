Spread Indicator MT4

4

This indicator displays the historical spread values on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, allowing you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again.


Reviews 2
mohdidrus
1140
mohdidrus 2021.07.20 04:41 
 

Great app. Use together and complement other bid/ask tick level indicator. Relates to the spread influencing buy/ sell trades and absorption levels. Good tool to use for the current sessions but would be good if the session data could be saved. Thank you.

