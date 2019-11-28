RSI Divergence Detector MT4

RSI Divergence Detector is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences and plots arrows and trend lines on the chart where you should buy and sell. Please note that this indicator provides 5 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. The indicator also provides alerts.

Buffer 0 = RSI

Buffer 1 = Buy

Buffer 2 = Sell

Buffer 3 = RSIGradient

Buffer 4 = PriceGradient


NON REPAINTING

DIVERGENCE DETECTION
hellrazaa
62
hellrazaa 2020.11.24 02:44 
 

Wast of money Barely shows any divergence. My Macd divergence indicator catches every thing and it was only 15 bucks.. Hot Garbage

Pierce Vallieres
4926
Reply from developer Pierce Vallieres 2020.11.26 01:51
The indicator doesn’t show history unless used in the strategy tester. Otherwise it will detect the divergence.
