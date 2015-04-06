PV Super Trend Signals



- Detects Key Points of Reversals

- Enters Trades at Key Points

- Closes Trades at Accurate Levels





- Extremely accurate

- Great for almost every currency

- Amazing for EURUSD H1

- Backtested across many currencies over many years on many timeframes

- H1 is the best timeframe

- Can be used to make stable profit

- Can be used to hedge other trading robots

- ReInvest with Risk and Leverage features if desired

- Backtested accurately across many currencies using tick data

- Proven strategy

- Can be used for other products such as metals, commodities and indices as well

- No martingale

- Very low drawdown

- High trade win percentage