PV Super Trend Signals
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
PV Super Trend Signals
- Detects Key Points of Reversals
- Enters Trades at Key Points
- Closes Trades at Accurate Levels
- Extremely accurate
- Great for almost every currency
- Amazing for EURUSD H1
- Backtested across many currencies over many years on many timeframes
- H1 is the best timeframe
- Can be used to make stable profit
- Can be used to hedge other trading robots
- ReInvest with Risk and Leverage features if desired
- Backtested accurately across many currencies using tick data
- Proven strategy
- Can be used for other products such as metals, commodities and indices as well
- No martingale
- Very low drawdown
- High trade win percentage