PV Super Trend Signals

PV Super Trend Signals

- Detects Key Points of Reversals

- Enters Trades at Key Points

- Closes Trades at Accurate Levels


- Extremely accurate

- Great for almost every currency

- Amazing for EURUSD H1

- Backtested across many currencies over many years on many timeframes

- H1 is the best timeframe

- Can be used to make stable profit

- Can be used to hedge other trading robots

- ReInvest with Risk and Leverage features if desired

- Backtested accurately across many currencies using tick data

- Proven strategy

- Can be used for other products such as metals, commodities and indices as well

- No martingale

- Very low drawdown

- High trade win percentage

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AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Pierce Vallieres
4 (2)
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical spread values on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, allowing you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY
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Bid Ask Ticks Indicator MT4
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This indicator displays the historical bid and ask prices on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, as well as watching to see whether or not the bid and ask prices are converging or diverging. This tool will allow you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMI
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RSI Bands MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Bands is a powerful indicator which displays an upper and lower band corresponding to the RSI overbought and oversold levels. The band shows what price must be reached during that specific candle in order for the RSI overbought/oversold level to be reached. This is an extremely useful tool for spotting when a trend has begun and when a trend is about to end. The indicator provides buffers, allowing you to use it in your own Expert Advisor. Please message me if you have any questions. CURREN
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Pierce Vallieres
Experts
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Indicators
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Pierce Vallieres
Experts
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1 (1)
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Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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