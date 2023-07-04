Market Momentum Alerter for MT5

Market Momentum Alerter

Market Momentum Alerter will inform you about danger to operate in the market.
Imagine you see a very nice setup (Forex, Stocks, Indices) and you decide to place your trade...
And you finally lose your trade and don't understand what happened.
This can happen due to big operations in the market carried out by banks and big institutions.
These operations are invisible for most people.
Now with the Market Momentum Alerter you will be able to detect those operations... and stay out to avoid losing your money.
When you have an alert you will have to stop trading for 10 minutes.
If there are no new alerts then you will be able to resume trading.
You must place the Market Momentum Alerter in each pair you want to trade. You can use the indicator in any time frame.

The indicator comes as a graphical shape displaying:
  • symbol and time frame of your chart
  • level of activity in the market (if level is more than 6 out of ten then you have to be cautious)
  • price (Ask, Bid, or mean price of Bid and Ask)
For those trading binary options the mean price will be useful to check that price of web broker is correct compared to price of your MetaTrader platform.
Alerts are given with sound and with the activity level in your chart.

Inputs of the indicator are:
  • BarX/BarY : X and Y coordinates where the indicator should be displayed in your chart
  • BarColorUp/BarColorDown : colors to display the bar level
  • RectangleColor : color of background shape to be used
  • PriceMode (Ask, Bid, AskBidMean) : type of price to display in the shape
  • SoundAlert (True/False) : to listen to sound alerts
  • TestSound (True/False) : to check at init time that sound alerts are working

The indicator can be used with any type of asset class : Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos.
Take care that initialization of indicator might last 10 to 30 seconds. So be patient please.

Other indicators for MT4:
We developed more than 60 indicators and utilities for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5.

Indicators for MT5:
All our indicator are developed both for MT4 and MT5.

List of all our indicators:
 You can see the complete list of our indicators visiting our profile page.

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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Meridian Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
Meridian Pro 2.00: Professional Multi-Timeframe Trend Matrix for MT5 Meridian Pro 2.00 is a professional adaptive trend matrix for MetaTrader 5. It combines the original Meridian trend engine, a clean chart ribbon, closed-bar signal arrows, an 8-timeframe dashboard, Fuel momentum, weighted consensus, synthetic HTF processing and chart-native higher-timeframe context lines. The goal is simple: read current trend, multi-timeframe structure, strength, momentum and EA-ready state from one discipline
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
Indicators
CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/162556 Full Setup Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767525 Indicator Overview CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal is a complete institutional-grade market structure toolkit for MetaTrader 5. It projects higher-timeframe candle structure, CRT trap levels, session levels, previous period highs and lows, pivot points, and a real
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Indicators
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