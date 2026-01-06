FXLAND smart reversal indicator
- Indicators
- afshin dehghanpour
- Version: 6.32
- Activations: 5
🔹 FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator (MT5)
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones and key market turning points with clarity and precision.
The indicator analyzes price structure and market behavior to highlight areas where trend exhaustion or reversal is likely to occur. It is suitable for traders who prefer discretionary decision-making supported by clear visual guidance.
🔹 Key Features
Detects potential price reversal zones
Clear and clean visual display on the chart
Designed for manual trading decisions
Works on all symbols and timeframes
No repainting after confirmation
Optimized for MetaTrader 5
🔹 How It Works
This indicator works on all currency pairs, gold, silver, oil, stocks, and all timeframes from one minute to weekly.
Just specify a price ceiling on the chart with the vertical line of the indicator and then press the calculate button. The calculation is done and a yellow box is identified, which is the price turning point. If a candle closes below the box, the upward trend ends and the trend becomes downward. Conversely, just specify a price floor on the chart and place the vertical line on the bottom candle and then press the calculate button until the yellow box indicates the price return or trend change. If a candle closes above the box, the downward trend ends and the upward trend begins.
FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator evaluates price movements and market structure to locate zones where buying or selling pressure may change.
When a valid condition is detected, the indicator visually marks the area directly on the chart, allowing traders to analyze and decide according to their own strategy.
The indicator highlights potential price reversal zones using a visual box
displayed directly on the chart.
If price action breaks the highlighted zone and a candle closes beyond the box,
the indicator identifies a possible market structure shift.
After a potential trend change is detected, the indicator projects price
objectives based on previous swing highs and lows to assist in market analysis.
All calculations are performed visually and are intended to support analytical
decision-making
🔹 Who Is This Indicator For?
Traders who use price action
Traders looking for reversal and trend-change analysis
Professional and advanced traders
Traders who want high-quality analytical tools, not automated signals
🔹 Important Notes
This indicator does not open trades automatically
🔹 Platform
MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Compatible with Netting & Hedging accounts
If you are looking for a professional market analysis indicator with the study of reversal logic and detection of trend changes in chart design, the FXLAND Smart Reversal Indicator is designed for you.