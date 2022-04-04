KT Bullish Bearish MT4

KT Bullish Bearish shows the bullish/bearish regime of the market in the form of a colored histogram representing both of the market states alternately.

Bull Market (Blue Histogram): A bull market indicates an uptrend when an instrument price rises over a continued period like days, months, or years.

Bear Market (Red Histogram): A bear market indicates a downtrend when an instrument price rises over a continued period like days, months, or years.





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