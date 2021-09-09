You don't know what to trade? This is the one for you.

Currency Strength (ROC Base) is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies.

This indicator is a custom-made indicator you can use to determine the currency pairs that are currently trading strongly and the ones that are trading weakly.



This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies such as AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD.

I used a method call "Rate Of Change (ROC)" for calculate all currency in percentage values and display it in order.

And have some suggestion for 4 Currency pairs, you can choose to make a trade and which one is the best for you.

In this indicator you can fixed timeframe to any timeframe you want or change it to current for display in current timeframe.





Main Parameters:

ROC Period : [an integer represent a number of the price n Period ago]

Timeframe : [Timeframe for calculation]



