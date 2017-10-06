AllPivotPoints

The presented indicator draws the pivot points for different timeframes – 4 hours, day, week and month. Before you leave, download the demo version of this indicator, evaluate its performance. After all, this does not oblige you to anything. And then you will see that it has the best price to quality ratio, buy it now and receive updates for free.

In the new version, an information panel with control buttons is displayed on the screen.

The "Symbol properties" information panel shows:

  • Symbol - name of the symbol the indicator is attached to
  • Pivot Period - the period used in calculations of Pivot points.
  • Volume - lot size, calculated based on the free equity allowed for trading, taking the risk percentage into account. \The default value is 10. It can be changed in the indicator's setting at any time.
  • swap_long - displays the swap value for long positions taking the calculated lot into account.
  • swap_short - displays the swap value for short positions taking the calculated lot into account.

The "Period" period - the buttons for selecting the period for calculations of the Pivot points are located here.

"The calculation" panel - the buttons for selecting the calculation method of the Pivot points are located here.

