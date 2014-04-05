Reservoir is a reversal indicator and is part of a special category of instruments. The indicator not only analyzes the price movement, but also indicates the points of possible reversals. This contributes to the quick and optimal opening of buy or sell orders (depending on the current situation). In this case, the historical data of the analyzed asset is necessarily taken into account. It is the correct implementation of such actions that in many ways helps traders make the right decision in time and get a profit.





The indicator helps to analyze the market on the selected time interval. It determines the prevailing trend, makes it possible to classify the direction of the price movement, determining its strength. Solving this problem helps investors. Ready trading system.