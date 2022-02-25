Magic Price Level
- Indicators
- Mohamed yehia Osman
- Version: 1.72
- Updated: 3 March 2022
- Activations: 5
::: THE MAGIC PRICE LEVEL :::
* this smart indicator detects market direction By identifying super candles and Big Price Actions to generate major support/ resistance levels
* It detects the major breakout Candles with Candle body size and shows it in a separate window to give a great indication of market power and direction
* Support resistance lines are detected by a unique strategy using bars patterns and bars size
* the only major magic Price level will be showed on the chart depending on your input bars range used in detection
* Closing Above this level will be big indication on a Bull Market
* Closing Below this level will be big indication on a Bear Market
* It works on any time frames
I prefer using M30 charts with bars count input = 100 /200 /300
* Enable / Disable chart arrows / alerts