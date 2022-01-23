Waddah Attar Visual Candles Price Level
- Utilities
- Ahmad Waddah Attar
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This utility shows you the last candle of every time frame in same scale .
and show you the levels of fibo and pivot for this candles according to the big time frame .
you can set then first big time frame by change time period for the chart .
the main benefits for this utility is you can see all last candles on the same drawing scale .
and know where is the current price movements and directions area .
Thanks .
