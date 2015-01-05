Waddah Attar Binary Sup n Res
- Indicators
- Ahmad Waddah Attar
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 11 January 2022
- Activations: 5
Waddah Attar Binary Support and Resistance Indicator.
This indicator draws on chart very powerful Support and Resistance levels.
It calculate these levels based on price binary values.
Stronger levels are drawn in Blue Color and Red Color in more width.
You can change the color and width for these levels from the indicator properties window.
This indicator works only on five-digit symbols.
