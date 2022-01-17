Waddah Attar Visual MF RSI
- Utilities
- Ahmad Waddah Attar
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Waddah Attar Visual MF RSI
this App show you RSI values and status for all frames in one chart .
Filled Triangle means current RSI Value .
Framed Triangle means previous RSI Value .
Up Arrow and Green Color means the direction of RSI is up .
Down Arrow and Red Color means the direction of RSI is down .
when you move mouse cursor on frame column .. the full RSI chart will drawn .
you can change RSI Period in the app properties .. the default is 14 .
thanks and good luck .
User didn't leave any comment to the rating
try this one also : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77076