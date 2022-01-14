Waddah Attar Dashboard
- Utilities
- Ahmad Waddah Attar
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Simple App show you the most important information about your account , trades and history .
Risk , Quality and Performance are the most important numbers you must watch them carefully .
also the important thing you must do is Focus on the RED Color on the board .
you can control the font name , font size , width , height and padding properties .
the information is auto arranged on the chart . don't worry about it .
Thanks .
