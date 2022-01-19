Fully automated expert system. Uses a minimum of settings. Basic properties of SpreadLimit - helps the bot not enter the market if the spread is too large. Stops for each order are also used and each order is reliably protected. The main settings for the bot, in addition to stops, are two parameters that configure the algorithm for generating TicksReaction and TicksStep input signals. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and features a small number of settings and simple installation. Does not use dangerous trading methods in trading, which lead to a sharp loss of the entire deposit (martingale, net, arbitrage, etc.).

For the bot to work correctly, use an account with a spread of less than 6 pips. I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not suit you!

Recommendations for work: