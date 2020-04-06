ALA Forex Robot

Ala Forex Robot open position both way on start then follow the price with the magic of mathematics calculations. Hedging trades after big differences of price for minimum drawdown, maximum profit. Then close all positions (with hedge positions) with profit.

This EA is a profitable trading expert advisor for investors and traders who want to earn 8% - 12% profit per month. 
Don't claim to earn millions of dollars with scalping or news trading. Ala Forex Robot offer reality of this market, we offer a robot where you will make real gains

Methods used by the EA

  1. EA works level trading or grid trading (not martingale) for averaging orders but we use some magic of mathematics for multicurrency trend trading.
  2. Hedging trades if need for minimum drawdown, maximum profit.
  3. You can setup maximum drawdown limits at settings and EA will cool down at that limit for prevent a drawdown increase
  4. 2 level trailing stop loss settings for maximum profit. Buy/sell order limits works with trailing too for open new order at best price.
  5. EA comes with 2 engine for high and low volatility pairs.

Minimum risk and maximum stable profit is ready for real investors.

Live Account

ALA Forex Robot trading in demo live account. You can check our live account for trading details, profit and history at MQL5 signal service or myfxbook.com/members/luisfigo/ala-forex-robot/5807709

Personalized Backtest Requests

If you want to see some personalized backtest results please contact us at alaforexrobot.com. We backtest any pair for you with %99,9 tick modelling.

For more detail about EA and more backtest results please visit our webpage : alaforexrobot.com

ACCOUNT SIZE RECOMMENDATIONS:

The minimum recommended account balance for trading is $3000 (with 1 pair). If your account balance lower than that open a micro or cent account. So you need $300 for only one pair at cent account.

You will need more than that if you plan to trade multiple pairs or larger lots. EA Calculates lot size with your account balance. So when account balance growing in time our EA increase lot sizes automatically with minimum risk.

OUR ADVICE FOR MAXIMUM PROFIT WITH LESS RISK: Your account size must be MINIMUM $10.000 and trade 6 pairs MAXIMUM with this size.

BROKER:

Low spread ECN broker will work better and is recommended. You can see our recommended brokers bottom of our homepage : alaforexrobot.com

VPS

Most full time traders run their forex robots on a VPS. A VPS is a virtual computer in the cloud. You can log into your VPS remotely and use it like a normal PC. Most forex VPS services come with MT4 pre-installed. This enables you to have MT4 running all the time without leaving your personal PC on for ﬁve days straight. Google "forex vps" for more information.

SUPPORT

Don’t go it alone! We are always here for support with your software. That includes installation issues, troubleshooting problems, broker issues, performance tweaks, and general questions. We highly encourage each and every customer to contact us if they have any problems.


Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future



