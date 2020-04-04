Algo Usual mt5

A professional bot that implements a trading strategy based on RSI, Envelopes and Stochastic indicators. The analysis is carried out according to the levels of price intersection with the Envelopes lines, on the breakdown of the lines, if an upward breakdown then this is a buy signal, if a downward breakdown of any line is a sell signal. Another part of the analysis is based on the levels of price intersection with the Stochastic lines, on the breakdown of the lines, if an upward breakdown then this is a buy signal, if a downward breakdown of any line is a sell signal. The third part of the analysis is based on the RSI levels, which also requires a breakdown of one of the RSI levels. An upward breakdown of any level is a buy signal, and a downward breakdown of any level is a sell signal. The EA correctly handles errors and reliably works with capital of $ 100, 1000 $ is recommended. The Expert Advisor uses basic concepts: trailing stop, stop loss and take profit, as well as closing on the opposite signal in profit. In order to work in light mode, set the Percent Risk = 1000 field, on a deposit of at least $ 1000.

Parameters
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • BaseTF - The period over which the Expert Advisor works.
  • SetupFilling - Method of calculating the balance.
  • OnRisk - Activates the Percent Risk field.
  • Lot - Lot as a constant.
  • Percent Risk - The risk with which we enter the market is set as a percentage of losses from the total deposit.
  • Spread Max - Spread limit.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take profit.
  • Trailing Start - Trailing stop start level. 0 - Disabled.
RSI indicator settings
  • RSI_PERIOD, RSI_APPLIED_PRICE, RSI_LEVEL_UP, RSI_LEVEL_DN
ENVELOPES indicator settings
  • ENVELOPES_PERIOD, ENVELOPES_SHIFT, ENVELOPES_METHOD, ENVELOPES_APPLIED_PRICE, ENVELOPES_DEVIATION
STOCHASTIC indicator settings
  • STOCHASTIC_PERIODK, STOCHASTIC_PERIODD, STOCHASTIC_SLOWING, STOCHASTIC_METHODMA, STOCHASTIC_PRICESTO, STOCHASTIC_LEVELMIN, STOCHASTIC_LEVELMAX
