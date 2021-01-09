Visual tester
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
This indicator allows you to manipulate the visibility of the chart in real time.
The right side is hidden from the user. The virtual timeline can be moved to any place on the chart.
Also, the indicator works on a closed market.
If you are using visual analysis for trading, then this indicator is a great tool to test your strategy.
It will allow you not to peep into history and be honest with yourself in analysis.
Good luck!
Nothing to complain about, it's just great and I recommend it. Thanks to the creator for sharing.