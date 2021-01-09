Visual tester

5

This indicator allows you to manipulate the visibility of the chart in real time.

The right side is hidden from the user. The virtual timeline can be moved to any place on the chart.

Also, the indicator works on a closed market.

If you are using visual analysis for trading, then this indicator is a great tool to test your strategy.

It will allow you not to peep into history and be honest with yourself in analysis.


Good luck!

Reviews 5
GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 01:09 
 

Nothing to complain about, it's just great and I recommend it. Thanks to the creator for sharing.

Treader26ru
26
Treader26ru 2023.04.16 10:44 
 

Спасибо! Для тренировки самое то!

Сергей
41
Сергей 2021.08.12 16:15 
 

Спасибо за индикатор!!!

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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This indicator allows you to manage your exposure and see how the lot changes. You can choose the optimal lot value for your deposit without opening real positions. And also evaluate new trading instruments. If you trade manually, then risk management will help you avoid unexpected losses. The indicator includes the ability to receive a sound signal when a specified level is reached, as well as send push notifications and a message to the mail.
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Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
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The indicator based on (Williams` Percent Range) analyzes the signal line touches along the channel walls and forms zones for deciding on the direction of the price movement. For convenience, an alert function is built in. You can also enable and disable the desired zones. Several indicators with different settings can be used on one chart. This will help you choose the best strategy.
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MA Candle size
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The classic idea of comparing the size of candles. Above / below - the average for a certain period. Usually used on D1, W1 and higher timeframes in candlestick analysis patterns. But you can also use the data from the indicator in your analysis system. The data is presented as a histogram in a separate window. The averaging method can be selected in the settings.
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The indicator works as an extension that recolors the candles and the background in the terminal at the click of a button (Night Theme / Day Theme). The user can also set the display of the watermark of the symbol, and specify its size. The interactive menu allows you to toggle the display of the Ask value. And switch chart scaling from adaptive to fixed with one click. You can add your favorite color to the settings for switching.
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Terminator NAS100
Aleksandr Krokhalev
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Terminator - NAS100 is a scalper with push-back order system. The robot collects a position from the order cloud, consistently fixing profits by trailing. A vulnerability on the NAS100 tool is used as a signal. And high volatility allows you to make a profit on short sessions. For correct operation, you need to download the settings file and select the correct account!   Parameters have been optimized for NAS100 with !!!!(7 digits) !!! and spread 0.7 Works for a broker   -  https://www.vantag
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CristianDiaz75
17
CristianDiaz75 2023.07.13 04:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 01:09 
 

Nothing to complain about, it's just great and I recommend it. Thanks to the creator for sharing.

Treader26ru
26
Treader26ru 2023.04.16 10:44 
 

Спасибо! Для тренировки самое то!

Raja
966
Raja 2022.02.09 19:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Сергей
41
Сергей 2021.08.12 16:15 
 

Спасибо за индикатор!!!

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