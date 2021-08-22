Impuls and trend indicator

4.2
The indicator based on (Williams` Percent Range) analyzes the signal line touches along the channel walls and forms zones for deciding on the direction of the price movement. For convenience, an alert function is built in. You can also enable and disable the desired zones. Several indicators with different settings can be used on one chart. This will help you choose the best strategy.
Reviews 5
GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 01:07 
 

Very nice tool, it allows to detect a trend in its evolution, it is just incredible. I recommend it

varon
532
varon 2022.12.03 11:25 
 

Thank you very much for this amazing indicator! Recommended!

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:58 
 

veru good

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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Kramer1978
14
Kramer1978 2026.05.19 05:39 
 

this indicator repaint.

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 01:07 
 

Very nice tool, it allows to detect a trend in its evolution, it is just incredible. I recommend it

varon
532
varon 2022.12.03 11:25 
 

Thank you very much for this amazing indicator! Recommended!

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2022.05.03 11:58 
 

veru good

Aravind Kolanupaka
10319
Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.10.22 10:10 
 

Good and useful. Thank you for sharing.

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