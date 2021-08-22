Impuls and trend indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The indicator based on (Williams` Percent Range) analyzes the signal line touches along the channel walls and forms zones for deciding on the direction of the price movement. For convenience, an alert function is built in. You can also enable and disable the desired zones. Several indicators with different settings can be used on one chart. This will help you choose the best strategy.
Very nice tool, it allows to detect a trend in its evolution, it is just incredible. I recommend it