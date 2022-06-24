Chart style

5
The indicator works as an extension that recolors the candles and the background in the terminal at the click of a button (Night Theme / Day Theme). The user can also set the display of the watermark of the symbol, and specify its size. The interactive menu allows you to toggle the display of the Ask value. And switch chart scaling from adaptive to fixed with one click.

You can add your favorite color to the settings for switching.
Reviews 4
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2023.08.26 14:23 
 

Thank you :)

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 00:58 
 

A remarkable tool I love it. Thanks to the designer.

varon
532
varon 2022.12.03 11:24 
 

Thank you very much for this amazing tool! Recommended!

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Terminator - NAS100 is a scalper with push-back order system. The robot collects a position from the order cloud, consistently fixing profits by trailing. A vulnerability on the NAS100 tool is used as a signal. And high volatility allows you to make a profit on short sessions. For correct operation, you need to download the settings file and select the correct account!   Parameters have been optimized for NAS100 with !!!!(7 digits) !!! and spread 0.7 Works for a broker   -  https://www.vantag
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Yosef Trigita Satrio
38
Yosef Trigita Satrio 2024.02.21 12:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
2045
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin 2023.08.26 14:23 
 

Thank you :)

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 00:58 
 

A remarkable tool I love it. Thanks to the designer.

varon
532
varon 2022.12.03 11:24 
 

Thank you very much for this amazing tool! Recommended!

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