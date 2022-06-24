Chart style
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 24 June 2022
The indicator works as an extension that recolors the candles and the background in the terminal at the click of a button (Night Theme / Day Theme). The user can also set the display of the watermark of the symbol, and specify its size. The interactive menu allows you to toggle the display of the Ask value. And switch chart scaling from adaptive to fixed with one click.
You can add your favorite color to the settings for switching.
Thank you :)