Risk Profit tool

4.55
This indicator allows you to manage your exposure and see how the lot changes. You can choose the optimal lot value for your deposit without opening real positions. And also evaluate new trading instruments. If you trade manually, then risk management will help you avoid unexpected losses. The indicator includes the ability to receive a sound signal when a specified level is reached, as well as send push notifications and a message to the mail.
Reviews 61
Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.02.11 02:32 
 

Спасибо,это именно то что искал,индикатор супер!

Mamurrumam
14
Mamurrumam 2024.01.12 10:13 
 

Супер

Boogeyman
16
Boogeyman 2023.07.23 16:42 
 

hello Mr Alexandr it is really good indicator that saves our time and nerve but still, I wish it was able to use in MT5 too. So I hope you to make it avaliable in mt5

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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
Ratio market
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.41 (17)
Indicators
Volatility under control. The indicator shows the optimal depth for setting goals within the day and on the average trend. It also builds pivot zones for the estimated correction depth. As an accompaniment, the key levels of the structure are displayed for several timeframes. Classical volatility indicators ATR & ADX on fixed timeframes are used for calculation. The calculation takes into account the spread, and if the market is slightly volatile, you will see a warning about the risk. You can c
FREE
Impuls and trend indicator
Aleksandr Krokhalev
4.2 (5)
Indicators
The indicator based on (Williams` Percent Range) analyzes the signal line touches along the channel walls and forms zones for deciding on the direction of the price movement. For convenience, an alert function is built in. You can also enable and disable the desired zones. Several indicators with different settings can be used on one chart. This will help you choose the best strategy.
FREE
Ratio widget
Aleksandr Krokhalev
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator helps to determine the potential for price movement within the day and on a trend. For calculations, the average price movement on the instrument is used. If you have a problem setting TP, the indicator allows you not to overestimate your expectations. For volatile instruments, the SL position can also be taken into account. If the entry was in the right place, the risk / reward ratio will prompt a profitable level for profit taking. There is a reset button at the bottom of the sc
FREE
MA Candle size
Aleksandr Krokhalev
Indicators
The classic idea of comparing the size of candles. Above / below - the average for a certain period. Usually used on D1, W1 and higher timeframes in candlestick analysis patterns. But you can also use the data from the indicator in your analysis system. The data is presented as a histogram in a separate window. The averaging method can be selected in the settings.
FREE
Chart style
Aleksandr Krokhalev
5 (3)
Indicators
The indicator works as an extension that recolors the candles and the background in the terminal at the click of a button (Night Theme / Day Theme). The user can also set the display of the watermark of the symbol, and specify its size. The interactive menu allows you to toggle the display of the Ask value. And switch chart scaling from adaptive to fixed with one click. You can add your favorite color to the settings for switching.
FREE
Visual tester
Aleksandr Krokhalev
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator allows you to manipulate the visibility of the chart in real time. The right side is hidden from the user. The virtual timeline can be moved to any place on the chart. Also, the indicator works on a closed market. If you are using visual analysis for trading, then this indicator is a great tool to test your strategy. It will allow you not to peep into history and be honest with yourself in analysis. Good luck!
FREE
Terminator NAS100
Aleksandr Krokhalev
Experts
Terminator - NAS100 is a scalper with push-back order system. The robot collects a position from the order cloud, consistently fixing profits by trailing. A vulnerability on the NAS100 tool is used as a signal. And high volatility allows you to make a profit on short sessions. For correct operation, you need to download the settings file and select the correct account!   Parameters have been optimized for NAS100 with !!!!(7 digits) !!! and spread 0.7 Works for a broker   -  https://www.vantag
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Sergejs Belouss
33
Sergejs Belouss 2025.08.24 00:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mark Vaines
2115
Mark Vaines 2025.07.20 05:21 
 

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Hendrikus Pelgrim
1202
Hendrikus Pelgrim 2025.03.15 14:35 
 

Not for me.

[Deleted] 2024.11.06 18:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.02.11 02:32 
 

Спасибо,это именно то что искал,индикатор супер!

Mamurrumam
14
Mamurrumam 2024.01.12 10:13 
 

Супер

corpusmg
14
corpusmg 2023.09.23 16:36 
 

Keeps changing to values I have no interest in. Makes it effectively useless.

Boogeyman
16
Boogeyman 2023.07.23 16:42 
 

hello Mr Alexandr it is really good indicator that saves our time and nerve but still, I wish it was able to use in MT5 too. So I hope you to make it avaliable in mt5

azizbek_ganiev
14
azizbek_ganiev 2023.07.17 06:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GForce
97
GForce 2023.05.18 01:05 
 

What an incredible tool! No need to break your head to know the amount of money involved to fix the SL and TP before entering a trade. Many thanks to the developer for this indicator.

Treader26ru
26
Treader26ru 2023.04.16 10:46 
 

Спасибо за индикатор!

101127788
39
101127788 2023.04.13 20:33 
 

Very cool, but it looses syncronisation everytime I have to remove the tool or close mt4 and replace the tool reopen mt4 one or the other but it always stop calculating I don't know why. Like I move the lines but the pips of stop loss doensn't move anymore or profit line is the same sometimes I move it and it doesn't calculate anymore, and loses synchronisation to the pips on the side line too so it becomes useless I wish it would work well on my platform but it's not in my control.

alepfx
15
alepfx 2023.04.05 19:30 
 

Very useful indicator, works perfectly in mt4. Btw do you happen create this indicator for metatrader 5?

Constantin Daniel Zaharia
285
Constantin Daniel Zaharia 2023.02.25 12:37 
 

Hi Aleksandr! First of all, the indicator is damn simple and great. It has almost a perfect UI and UX. That's why I give it 5 stars with all my heart. Anyway, please add some customisations to it, like colors for the lines, font, what text to show on each line, the position of the show/hide button and whatever else you may think can be. That would definitely make this tool the best RR indicator on the market. Please, whenever you have the time. Thanks in advance!

asparevasparev23
26
asparevasparev23 2023.02.21 21:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Spyro
96
Spyro 2023.01.11 01:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kraftsoff
47
Kraftsoff 2023.01.09 20:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

varon
532
varon 2022.12.03 11:29 
 

Thank you very much for this amazing tool! Recommended!

Aeonn
319
Aeonn 2022.11.12 22:35 
 

j'utilise cet indicateur depuis 1 an sur mes trades pour calculer les TP et Loses DD sur le graph. juste un petit souci car quand l'on intègre une position sur lune position cela change et ne reste pas fixe car il suit les mouvements du Forex. A part ca très bon outil dans l'ensemble :)

Ko-saku Takagita
448
Ko-saku Takagita 2022.11.06 08:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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