Risk Profit tool
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.38
- Updated: 7 May 2022
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Not for me.
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Спасибо,это именно то что искал,индикатор супер!
Супер
Keeps changing to values I have no interest in. Makes it effectively useless.
hello Mr Alexandr it is really good indicator that saves our time and nerve but still, I wish it was able to use in MT5 too. So I hope you to make it avaliable in mt5
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What an incredible tool! No need to break your head to know the amount of money involved to fix the SL and TP before entering a trade. Many thanks to the developer for this indicator.
Спасибо за индикатор!
Very cool, but it looses syncronisation everytime I have to remove the tool or close mt4 and replace the tool reopen mt4 one or the other but it always stop calculating I don't know why. Like I move the lines but the pips of stop loss doensn't move anymore or profit line is the same sometimes I move it and it doesn't calculate anymore, and loses synchronisation to the pips on the side line too so it becomes useless I wish it would work well on my platform but it's not in my control.
Very useful indicator, works perfectly in mt4. Btw do you happen create this indicator for metatrader 5?
Hi Aleksandr! First of all, the indicator is damn simple and great. It has almost a perfect UI and UX. That's why I give it 5 stars with all my heart. Anyway, please add some customisations to it, like colors for the lines, font, what text to show on each line, the position of the show/hide button and whatever else you may think can be. That would definitely make this tool the best RR indicator on the market. Please, whenever you have the time. Thanks in advance!
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Thank you very much for this amazing tool! Recommended!
j'utilise cet indicateur depuis 1 an sur mes trades pour calculer les TP et Loses DD sur le graph. juste un petit souci car quand l'on intègre une position sur lune position cela change et ne reste pas fixe car il suit les mouvements du Forex. A part ca très bon outil dans l'ensemble :)
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Спасибо,это именно то что искал,индикатор супер!