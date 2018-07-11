SRFactor

5

This indicator identifies short-term, medium-term and long-term highs and lows of the market according to the method described by Larry Williams in the book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading".


Brief description of the principle of identifying the market highs and lows

A short-term high is a high of a bar with lower highs on either side of it, and, conversely, a short-term low of a bar is a low with higher lows on either side of it. Medium-term highs and lows are determined similarly: a medium-term high is a short-term high with lower short-term highs on either side of it, a medium-term low is a short-term low with higher short-term lows on either side of it. Long-term extremes are determined by the same principle, depending on the nearest medium-term highs and lows. Inside bars with a lower high and a lower low than that of the previous bar are not taken into account during the analysis. Thus, the short-term extremes are determined with a delay of at least one bar.


Using the indicator for technical analysis of the market

The position of an instrument's price relative to the indicator lines, as well as the position of the indicator lines relative to each other, gives an idea of the trend development, allows you to quickly find the support and resistance levels, determine the potential for the price to grow (fall) by long-term highs and lows. This indicator will be useful for creating automatic trading systems, as it allows you to quickly determine the trend direction programmatically.

Rebound of the price from a high or a low is a confirmation of a support or a resistance level presence and serves as a signal for opening deals at the next breakout or a rebound from this level. You can find additional information on entry signals in the book by Larry Williams.

The indicator does not redraw the lines once they are broken and does not reposition the medium-term and long-term highs (lows). If a short-term high (low) turns out to be higher (lower), it is possible to determine the trend based on the position of the indicator lines relative to each other. In some cases, when an outside bar is formed, the short0term low may be higher than the short-term high. This is not an error in the indicator logic, ad can serve as an entry point to a short or long position (see Figure 1). This principle is used in signals of the first type in the SRVector indicator.


Parameters

  • Show short-term extremes - show the short-term levels;
  • Show medium-term extremes - show the medium-term levels;
  • Show long-term extremes - show the long-term levels;
  • Prices for building extremes - plot the levels based on high and low prices, or based on open and close prices of the bars.
Reviews 3
fxpat
540
fxpat 2021.06.27 23:15 
 

good one

DENIS CHEBOTAREV
168
DENIS CHEBOTAREV 2018.07.18 17:30 
 

Спасибо! Индикатор интересный, важно, что не рисует

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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SRFactor mt5
Aleksandr Teleguz
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator identifies short-term, medium-term and long-term highs and lows of the market according to the method described by Larry Williams in the book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". Brief description of the principle of identifying the market highs and lows A short-term high is a high of a bar with lower highs on either side of it, and, conversely, a short-term low of a bar is a low with higher lows on either side of it. Medium-term highs and lows are determined similarly: a
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fxpat
540
fxpat 2021.06.27 23:15 
 

good one

DENIS CHEBOTAREV
168
DENIS CHEBOTAREV 2018.07.18 17:30 
 

Спасибо! Индикатор интересный, важно, что не рисует

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2018.07.17 20:38 
 

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