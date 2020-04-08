QV2 MA is an indicator that displays the results of two smoothed moving averages applied to Candles.

Item 01 - Buy signal: Candle show color Aqua when the 4-period smoothed moving average is expanding and above the 24-period smoothed moving average.

Item 02 - Sell Signal: Candle show color HotPink color when a 4-period smoothed moving average is expanding and below the 24-period smoothed moving average.

Item 03 - The gray candle is an undefined region.





When the candle is gray, there are two recommendations:

1-) When you have an open position, the recommendation is to close.

2-) When in a closed position, the recommendation is to wait for some of the signals described in items 01 and 02.





Important note: Histogram in blue and red colors is displayed to improve the trader's analysis. But the buy and sell signals are described in items 01 and 02.





Can be used on all deadlines.

Can be used on all pairs.

I use in H1











