Wave Bot
- Experts
- Steve Zoeger
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Welcome to the MT 5 Wave Bot
Watch here how to set the bot
✅ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wCzTFIGNp4&feature=youtu.be
Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you.
This Robot works on all frames time frames and all pairs
Features:
- Magic Number
- Spread Filter
- Take Profit
- Stop Loss
- Bar Shift
- Exit at opposite Signal
- Filter (adjustable)
- Trailing (adjustable)
- Martingale (adjustable)
and many more.
Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contact me.
The best is to run an optimization to get the best possible results for your broker,