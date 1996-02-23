Tick ​​Flagship is a new generation universal scalpel bot. It can work on any type of accounts. On any instrument, without exception. The bot works on real ticks.





Advantages:

The bot works with only one position. That is, there is no increase in positions, one position in one direction and no more. No martingale or grid.

The bot works equally well on both netting and hedging accounts.





Since the bot needs to be optimized for each currency pair, you should understand that this is a necessary procedure before launching the bot. It is necessary to optimize according to real ticks. It should also be noted that the bot calculates profit according to the percentage of the balance. Therefore, it is recommended that you optimize $ 1000 with the specified risk. But while working, you can make any larger deposit, the main thing is not less. The approach to work can be different. You can set a large stop loss, and then the bot will give profit most of the time and then a correspondingly larger stop, but less often. Or you can have smaller stops and, accordingly, the stops will be smaller, but more often. It's like someone who wants to work for himself. An example of optimization in a product discussion. He's also a tip. As you can see from the screenshots, the bot did not give a big profit but small drawdowns, then to increase the profit, I recommend increasing the number of currency pairs on which the work will be carried out, so you get a multicurrency bot. The multicurrency bot better insures the deposit due to the diversification of capital across the portfolio of currencies.





Key characteristics. These are the system parameters for login. For entry, an algorithm for analyzing the speed and acceleration of ticks is used.

Buy CT - Which set of ticks to use for buy.

Buy AVG - averaging the number of recent buy folders.

Buy Acceleration - acceleration of the tick impulse for entering buy.

Buy Speed ​​- the speed of the tick impulse to enter the buy.

Sell ​​CT - Which set of ticks to use for sell.

Sell ​​AVG - averaging the number of last folders for sell.

Sell ​​Acceleration - acceleration of a tick impulse for a sell entry.

Sell ​​Speed ​​- the speed of the tick impulse to enter a sell.

Inversion - Signal inversion (for amateurs).

Stop parameters. Their name speaks for itself.

StopLoss - Stop-Loss

TakeProfit - Take-Profit

TrailingStart - Trailing-Start

PeriodTrailingStep - Timeframe for Trailing-Step.

Total Equity Loss - Stop for all equity as a percentage of the deposit (drawdown).

Total Equity Profit - Profit for all capital as a percentage of the deposit.

Total Profit Currency - Profit for all capital in foreign currency.

Auto Close - Automatic closing of the opposite deal.

Auto Close Profit - Automatic closing of the opposite deal when it is in profit.

Parameters for working with a spread.

Set Stops Level - forcibly set the level of freezing stops and the minimum distance to the order.

Spread Min - Minimum spread. If you do not install it, the bot will work like a grail, it will give fabulous profits, but not real ones.

Spread Max - Maximum spread. It is better to limit the work to a certain level of spread, so that in fact the positions do not end up in a disadvantageous situation.

Money management parameters and others.

OnRisk - We activate the work according to the money management algorithm.

Lot - If the OnRisk field is disabled, then the work is carried out by the volume set in this parameter.

Risk - Specifies the risk itself.

PercentRisk - Used to calculate the deposit.

Min Deposit - The minimum possible deposit at which the bot is still working.

Limit Max Lot - Limit the maximum volume.

Other