ModifySLTP

This is script to quickly modify multiple trades all at once and automatically calculate the breakeven point which work perfectly for martingale strategy and can be used alongside any martingale EA to adjust the TakeProfit and StopLoss For all the running orders on the chart.

How to use:

Pip worth : is for easily calculate the pips according to the chart you are running on, for example (pip = 10 points on major currency pairs, 100 point in indices, and 1000 on some crypto charts like BTCUSD)

StopLoss Price : this will only be used if "Modify StopLoss" is true and keep in mind that it will take the same price in case of multiple trades so you only select either to "Modify sell Orders" or "Modify Buy Orders"

TakeProfit pips : this is the best part where you can set a number of pips will be automatically added to the breakeven point for all the running trades even with different lot sizes and distances, this will calculate the price the all the trades with the same direction equals to zero and add the entered pips in profit for each direction separately.