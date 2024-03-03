AlgoMania Pro Scalper
- Experts
-
Ehab Basheer Abdulsalam YahiaI am Ehab Yahia born in Libya on 1995 and studied on computer engineering and had my bachelor's degree there, then I moved to Malaysia to get my master's degree on computer engineering.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 3 May 2024
- Activations: 5
**Introduction:**
**Key Features:**
- The EA Uses martingale strategy for entries and then uses mathematical calculation to exit the orders one by one and luck in some profit.
- You can use the EA as am investment with slow and steady profit and low risk which we recommend or use it with higher risk and higher profit.
- You can Analyze the market and set the EA to only trade one direction and deal with the pull backs if you are early or slightly wrong.
**Risk Warning:****
Important Note:** Trading in the Forex market involves substantial risk, there is no guarantee of profits, and losses may occur. It is essential for traders to understand the strategy and implement a proper money management and risk-reducing strategies to safeguard their investments.
**Recommendations:**
- Regularly monitor your trading account and adjust settings if necessary to adapt to changing market conditions.
4. **Use Our Expertise **
- Feel free to let us know what you want to trade and we will give you the best settings and do's and don'ts based on our +5 years developing this strategy.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating