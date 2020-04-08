Reverse price predictor
- Indicators
- Sergey Fionin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator calculates the probability of a price reversal for a given size of price movement based on historical data. Made in a multicurrency version. When the price reversal probability specified in the properties is reached, the indicator emits a sound signal. It can display a table of the probability of reversals for several specified price movements for all instruments. Has the function of recording statistics of historical data in a CSV file, for viewing in Excel.