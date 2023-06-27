Renko Bollinger Bands

Renko Bollinger Bands are Bollinger bands based on Renko boxes. You can see the free enhanced Renko indicator here.

This indicator can be useful to get a better aspect of the price and deviation since it is based on Renko bars. Also the Main line of Bollinger Band is the SMA of Renko bars based on the Period in the inputs.


Inputs:


  • Box Size: Renko box size based on market Points.

  • Period: Bollinger Bands Period

  • Deviation: Bollinger Bands Deviation.


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Indicators
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
Patterns and Zones MTF
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
1 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is a powerful assistant that shows bullish/bearish zones on the chart and the candlestick patterns that happen on any timeframe. It shows zones based on changes in price and 25 defined patterns which are shown as bullish or bearish on the chart after close of the candle, so there is no repaint. Also, you can select other timeframes in order to see the patterns happening on them. Patterns There are 25 defined patterns in this indicator. Eight patterns can be bullish or bearish, 8 p
Telegram MetaTrader Manager Pro
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Utilities
Telegram MetaTrader Manager Pro Manage your account using this tool from Telegram. Features: Get currently open orders with optional filtering Close orders with optional filtering Track orders and get notified when orders open or close Open new buy/sell orders with optional parameters Limit the execution of telegram commands to specific users, so it can be used in groups safely How to use: To use Telegram API you have to add " https://api.telegram.org " in your MT4 Tools -> Options -> Expert A
Renko Moving Average
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
This indicator gives you the Moving Average based on Renko chart. A   Renko chart   is a type of chart that is built using price movement rather than both price and standardized time intervals like most charts are. A Moving Average based on Renko chart is considered less noisy since it is not based on the time and only based on price change. You can see my free enhanced Renko indicator here . Inputs: Box Size: Renko box size based on market Points. Period: Moving Average Period Method: Moving
Currency Strength MA
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
Strength of 8 popular currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY) is calculated from 28 pairs of Forex market following a Moving Average with custom period and method. You can use it by adding 2 indicators to the chart of Forex pair based on the pair currencies and use it as a confirmation on your strategies. Currencies: EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, NZD, CHF, JPY Inputs: Currency: 1 of the 8 currencies MA Period: Period of Moving Average MA Method: Method of Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA
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