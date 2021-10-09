Santa Bollinger Indicator is an efficient way to detect price retracement in any market.

A common approach is to identify overbought or oversold market conditions. When the price of the asset breaks below the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, prices have perhaps fallen too much and are due to bounce. On the other hand, when price breaks above the upper band, the market is perhaps overbought and due for a pullback.

Advantages

Generates instant buy and sell signals.

Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates.

Works in all symbols and all timeframes.

Fully compatible with Expert Advisor (EA) development.

Does not lag.







