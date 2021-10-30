Breaker Blocks

Here I will try to help you understand how this tool works so traders can take advantage of its true strength in the right way. Let me break it down for you.

Idea behind it

In order to understand how this tool works one should know the concept behind it and the usage will be automatically clear.

The idea comes from the theory of Market Balance & Imbalance. These are market cycles that happen to occur consistently in any market, any time-frame and symbol. Other terms used for such patterns are accumulation, re-accumulation, distribution etc.

Definitions are not enough so I will use some pictorial examples now

First lets see the theory example





Now lets follow this theory and manually identify these areas on a chart

And lastly lets see how closely the indicator does all of the work above automatically





You can clearly see that how this personal implementation applies the market cycle theory to the chart and create blocks of market balance for the trader to reference for trading actions

How to use it

I mentioned the word "reference" above and I will show an example below what I mean





Price coming back to block(price correction) weakly is to be taken as a good opportunity for trade executions.

Conclusion

Blend this tool with your trading systems and use it as strong base for your technical analysis.

MT4 version

MT5 version